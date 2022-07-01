July Fourth fireworks that thrill people can torment pets

On the night of July Fourth, many Americans will thrill to the sights and sounds of bombs bursting in air. Often, their furry friends are another matter.

With the approach of Independence Day, animal welfare groups, shelter operators and veterinarians regularly urge pet owners not to take their dogs, cats or other animal companions with them to their local fireworks display.

The return of fireworks to the city of Napa on Monday – after most public festivities were canceled for two straight summers during the COVID-19 pandemic – has become an occasion for local pet welfare figures to remind people that the best light and sound show, for most pets, is none at all.

Where humans can see rockets detonating loudly and colorfully but at a safe distance, those sensations far more often trigger raw fear, terror, distress and often an overwhelming urge to run from danger, according to Wendi Piscia, executive director of Napa Humane.

“If you have a dog who, the other 364 days of the year, is not hearing this noise and now suddenly they’re hearing it, they’re thinking, ‘I don’t know what it is and I need to run from it,” she said.

Napans can take various steps to reduce their fur friends’ anxieties on the loudest of holidays – provide a quiet room, play music, even provide a prescription sedative – but the most important step may be to keep pets away from Fourth of July fireworks events if at all possible, according to Piscia.

“Even with the messaging we do, we continue to see people who think their pets are enjoying it and having fun, because they’re part of the family and part of the festivities,” she said Wednesday.

Napa Humane’s advice arrives as local July Fourth celebrations are mostly returning to their typical routine of large gatherings in city centers – and sometimes culminating, again, with a literal bang.

While Independence Day festivals in communities like St. Helena will remain fireworks-free this year, light displays are returning not only to Napa but also American Canyon, which in 2021 was the Napa Valley’s first city to bring back the attraction following the start of the pandemic.

At the Napa County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, the staff is taking extra precautions during the run-up to the Fourth to reduce fireworks-related stress, according to manager Katie Ribardiere. Pets are checked to ensure they are secure in their kennels, dogs receive Kong chew toys filled with frozen peanut butter to preoccupy them, classical music is played in the facility, and dogs known to suffer from anxiety receive medications prescribed by vets.

Although the county shelter on Gasser Lane does not track the suspected reasons why stray animals are brought into its facility, directors have pointed to annual increases in the number of pets taken in leading into July Fourth.

Thirty-seven animals were returned to the Napa shelter July 3-10 in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, but that number dropped to 17 for the same week in 2020 when strict social distancing rules curbed nearly all public gatherings, including fireworks shows.

The largest number of stray pets typically arrive in the two days after the holiday, according to Ribardiere. Pets with an ID tag are kept for up to 10 days before being placed for adoption, compared to three days for animals with no ID.

A pet owner’s ideal haunt on July Fourth night is not in front of the fireworks but home with his or her dog or cat, to keep the animal and calm and soothed as possible, according to directors at Napa Humane and the county shelter. They recommended that pets be kept in a quiet inner room of the home away from windows, with a television or radio playing at normal volume to mask firecracker noises.

Other devices that can ease the symptoms of canine stress caused by noise are pheromone-treated calming collars sold under Adaptil and other brands, and ThunderShirt garments that produce an effect similar to softly hugging a pet.

Animals should not be left unattended outside when fireworks are audible, even if the pet is on a chain or behind a locked fence, according to Ribardiere. Noise-driven fear and stress, she said, can drive even otherwise placid pets to snarl themselves on a chain or leash and injure themselves – or jump a fence and run into streets, where vehicle collisions can injure or kill them.

If a dog still must get some time outdoors on the Fourth, said Ribardiere, “Walk your dog earlier in the day. Double-check that your yard is secure, that your fence is secure, if for any reason your dog has to go outside.”

A pet runaway remains a risk even if a homeowner is farther away from a big, showy, public fireworks show. Keeping a pet indoors also will protect it from being spooked by lower-power consumer firecrackers, which are illegal to use throughout Napa County but widely used in neighborhoods – and, according to local pet welfare workers, about equally risky to animals who might be only a block or house away.

People may know to not take their pet to the city show, but if your neighbor is shooting off fireworks, that’s definitely a challenge,” said Piscia of Napa Humane. “Hopefully we see less of that this year, (if only) because people are more fire-mindful as well.”

Even for people who take safeguards for their pets, identity tags and microchips remain vital for quickly and safely returning those fur friends who do flee.

Encouraging owners to have their pets chipped – and to regularly update the stored information, especially after moving to new homes – is a regular part of Napa Humane’s advocacy to visitors. In addition, the nonprofit on Thursday used its weekly appearance on Napa radio station KVYN-FM to discuss July Fourth pet safety measures, including chip implants.

As common as such advice may be, according to Piscia, the lessons still need to be retold to people who may be sharing July Fourth with a pet for the first time.

“Those of us who have had pets for a number of years have an idea how pets react or don’t react to fireworks, but this is important messaging to anyone who has a new-to-them pet in their life,” she said.

