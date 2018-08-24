The 88th edition of the Napa Town & Country Fair reported a .9 percent attendance increase this year, with the Junior Livestock Auction setting a sales record.
The five-day fair, which wrapped up Aug. 12, had 43,106 visitors, compared to 43,046 in 2017. Entries in the Exhibit Department were down 1.2 percent, Joe Anderson, CEO of Napa Valley Expo, reported.
Homemaker of the year was won by Linda Feutz of Napa.
The 2018 Junior Livestock Auction set another record at $1,608,092, compared to $1,421,838 in 2017 which also a record.
Other fair and auction winners:
-- Grand Champion Market Hog was sold by Jessica Duncan of Las Amigas 4-H for $23/lb to Walsh Vineyards Management and RD & Sons Development.
-- Reserve Grand Champion Swine was sold by Camille Thomason of Las Amigas 4-H for $15/lb to Baldacci Family Vineyards.
-- Grand Champion Lamb was sold by Journey Penterman of Napa Ranch 4-H for $23/lb by Rawah Vineyards.
-- Reserve Grand Champion Lamb was sold by Auby Domecus of Napa FFA for $22/lb to Walsh Vineyard Management.
-- Grand Champion Market Goat was sold by Tiffany Vannoy of Napa FFA for $25/lb to Maday’s Construction Inc.
-- Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat was sold by Ernesto Maldonado for $40/lb to Abreu Vineyards.
-- Grand Champion Steer was sold by Payton Yeo of Valley Ranchers 4-H for $12/lb to The Employees of Bell Products, Inc.
-- Reserve Grand Champion Steer was sold by Jeremy Bradley of Napa FFA for $8/lb to Baldacci Family Vineyards.
-- Grand Champion Turkey was sold by Brian Burguin of 4 Leaf Clovers 4-H for $1,600 to Mike Loughran Family Trust.
-- Reserve Grand Champion Turkey was sold by Baily Burguin of 4 Leaf Clovers 4-H for $2,600 to Jim Butler & Margaret Dunbar.
-- Grand Champion Broiler Pen was sold by Kelsey Lauritsen of Berryessa Valley 4-H for $800 to Bank of Marin.
-- Reserve Grand Champion Broiler Pen was sold by Edwin Lauritsen of Berryessa Valley 4-H for $600 to Kiwanis Club of Napa.
-- Grand Champion Rabbit Pen was sold by Grace Koehler of Napa FFA for $1,150 to Napa Grocery Outlet.
-- Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit Pen was sold by Camry Smith of Napa FFA for $1,200 to Jason & Megan Garner.
-- The Grape Napa Valley Karaoke winners in the Adult division, included first place Nicky Brown of Napa, second place Vivian McLaughlin of Benicia, third place, Kristen VanDyke of American Canyon.
-- Junior division karaoke winners were first lace, Arthur Mautner of Napa, second place, Noah Goldman of Napa, third place, Aedyn Frazer of Napa