Over 1,000 Napa Valley Unified School District high school juniors took the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT) during class and free of charge Wednesday.
Historically students have had to pay to take the exam, which costs $17 and is administered on a weekend.
The PSAT is typically taken in preparation for the SAT which many students begin taking throughout their junior year and is an integral part of the college application process for many four-year colleges.
NVUSD’s free PSAT program supports a key initiative of the district’s strategic plan, aiming to ensure all students are college and career-ready.
You have free articles remaining.
“Providing the PSAT free of charge and during the school day is crucial for increasing access and opportunity for many students who might not otherwise take the test," said Sarah O’Connor, principal of Vintage High School.
"As important though, is what teachers and administrators witness after students complete the test. There is a notable increase in engagement around the college process, students begin to inquire about how to improve their scores, and the path to college starts to emerge as a tangible option for them,” she said in a news release.
Last year, NVUSD piloted the free PSAT program with a smaller group of students. The district is looking at ways to grow its college and career readiness programming, including expanding student internship opportunities, career technical education programs, dual enrollment, and bringing college and career readiness activities to the elementary and middle school levels.