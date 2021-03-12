Jurassic Quest brings socially distanced dinosaurs to within an hour's drive of Napa

Sixty-five million years ago dinosaurs became extinct, never to be seen again. Until this month — and in West Sacramento of all places.
From now until March 21, Napans who want to do something COVID-19 friendly and who appreciate all things dinosaurs might take a drive to 400 Ballpark Drive, near the state Capital.
That’s the temporary home of Jurassic Quest, “North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event,” as it is described.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
At Jurassic Quest, guests drive through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods “and experience for themselves what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds.”
According to the owner, Jurassic Quest Holdings of Conroe, Texas, “Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur event that has about 70 true to life-size animatronic dinosaurs in each of its touring shows from the very small to the gigantic.”
“People’s eyes get real big” when they first see the dinosaurs, said Jurassic Quest PR Specialist Dustin Baker.
The usual reaction is one of “awe and wonder,” he said. “It’s like you finally get to see what these creatures were like in real life.”
Baker thinks that dinosaurs are such a draw because the creatures seem like something out of a fantasy, “but it was very real.”
It’s like “going back to prehistoric times,” he said.
Normally a walk-through indoor exhibit installed in large indoor spaces like convention centers, thanks to the pandemic, producers changed the program into a drive-through experience.
“We are very grateful that we were able to switch gears and put the dinosaurs where they belong, outside, said Baker.
During a tour of the dinosaur display last week, the efforts seemed to captivate guests. Admitted by car, each vehicle drove slowly through the parking lot of the Sutter Health ball park, following a lane created by rows of cones. Between each drive aisle, the dinosaurs “posed” for photos.
Jurassic Quest's herd of animatronic dinos is displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to hear them roaring and see them moving from the safety of their vehicles.
In the drive-through experience, guests are guided by a digital audio tour featuring show entertainers and dino wranglers that lasts about an hour.
Guests stay in their cars throughout the tour. There is limited contact with staff who wear masks and practice social distancing.
Signs, with helpful pronunciation guides, identified each species. Some were easily recognized, like the popular T. Rex, Velociraptor and Triceratops. Others, such as a giant shark-like creature, or Megalodon, and a Styracosaurus and a Spinosaurus, were more unusual.
Hunter Lincoln, age 6, of Vacaville, seemed to relish the opportunity to see the creatures close up.
“Look, his eyes are opening and shutting!” Hunter called out.
“Ahhhhhh, I think that guy might eat us,” Hunter said about another particularly frightening-looking dinosaur. “Why is it looking straight at us?”
Hunter said he knew the dinosaurs weren’t real but they were convincing enough for this kindergartener.
In collaboration with paleontologists, “each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail,” said a news release.
“Look at this one!” Hunter exclaimed. “You think he might move and get us?”
According to the company, Jurassic Quest produced 96 multi-day events in 34 states and Canada selling over one million tickets in 2019.
There are two touring dinosaur groups, each with about 70 different dinosaurs, said Baker. Each tour takes more than 10 18-wheelers to transport the creatures.
Tickets for the Sacramento Jurassic Quest start at $45 per car.
Photos: Dinosaurs appear an hour away from Napa!
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
In true millennial style Napa Valley resident Sarita Lopez writes books, has her own cactus water company and is part of the leadership of Nap…
One of American Canyon's niches in Napa County's wine world is providing room for refrigerated wine warehouses, with another on the way.
Want to live in downtown Napa? These new homes in the city center range from $779,000 to $1.6 million.
Set to open officially at the end of March, the restaurant is now serving hotel guests and others who drop in during a soft opening phase for …
At age 21, St. Helena High School graduate Cristian Maldonado has launched his own catering business, earned a real estate license, and wants …
The Napa school district explores options for closing a middle school campus and possibly shifting its dual-language immersion program.
When Bobby Solis opened Pancha's in 1982, the bar was one of many. It outlived its competition, survived fires, floods and earthquakes. Now it…
Chris Lemley, a high school dropout, found the support and encouragement to succeed at Napa Valley College.
A community of homeless Napans are living in RVs and other vehicles in a parking lot in North Napa. What's going on?
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com