Jurassic Quest brings socially distanced dinosaurs to within an hour's drive of Napa

Sixty-five million years ago dinosaurs became extinct, never to be seen again. Until this month — and in West Sacramento of all places.

From now until March 21, Napans who want to do something COVID-19 friendly and who appreciate all things dinosaurs might take a drive to 400 Ballpark Drive, near the state Capital.

That’s the temporary home of Jurassic Quest, “North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event,” as it is described.

At Jurassic Quest, guests drive through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods “and experience for themselves what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds.”

According to the owner, Jurassic Quest Holdings of Conroe, Texas, “Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur event that has about 70 true to life-size animatronic dinosaurs in each of its touring shows from the very small to the gigantic.”

“People’s eyes get real big” when they first see the dinosaurs, said Jurassic Quest PR Specialist Dustin Baker.

The usual reaction is one of “awe and wonder,” he said. “It’s like you finally get to see what these creatures were like in real life.”