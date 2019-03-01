Contra Costa County prosecutor Derek Butts asked a jury during closing arguments Thursday in a packed Martinez courtroom to convict alleged drunk driver Fred Lowe, 49, on four counts of murder for his role in a 2017 crash that killed four on Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo.
Lowe has five prior DUI convictions, three in 1999 plus one in 2011 and another in 2012, and was allegedly aware of the dangerous nature of his actions when he got behind the wheel of a Mercedes while intoxicated.
He allegedly caused the series of collisions involving multiple vehicles on both sides of the freeway -- ultimately taking the lives of Napa residents Daryl Horn, 50, Joseph Horn, 14, as well as 52-year-old Troy Biddle and 12-year-old Baden Biddle, both of Bainbridge Island, Washington.
The decedents were riding in an eastbound Nissan Rogue that hit the center divide, went over the wall and landed in westbound traffic, rolling for about four seconds and leaving a debris field over several hundred feet before getting struck by another vehicle and coming to rest on it's roof around 8:10 p.m. Nov. 25, 2017, according to California Highway Patrol Investigator Kyle Rose.
A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least six additional injuries were reported.
Roughly five minutes later, Lowe's car was spotted on a surface road near the scene of the crash. It had sustained heavy damage. Lowe was detained just before 10 p.m., according to Butts.
Lowe's blood-alcohol content was apparently at least 0.14 percent based on a blood test taken hours after the collision, although Butts argued that it may have been as high as 0.24 percent.
"The man before you is in rarified air. He's an extreme offender," Butts told the jury.
"Mr. Lowe is acutely aware of the dangers of driving drunk," he said, arguing that his prior DUI convictions and his suspended driver's license speak to the defendant's mental state despite his intoxication.
Lowe may not have intended to kill anyone, so the four deaths allegedly caused by his actions may not be what jurors think of when they hear the word "murder," but the legal threshold for murder has been met in this case, Butts argued, asking the jury to find Lowe guilty as charged.
Sung Ae Choi, an attorney with the Contra Costa County Public Defenders Office, briefly argued that Lowe wasn't driving the vehicle he owned when it was involved in that fatal crash. Most of her argument, however, focused on concerns that Lowe's prior history of DUI convictions might prejudice the jury against him - and that the sheer scope of the tragedy involved with a quadruple-fatality might facilitate an appeal to emotion by the prosecution.
"But does that mean Mr. Lowe should be treated different," Choi asked the jury.
According to Choi, Judge John Kennedy instructed the jury not to make their decision based on prejudice or sympathy.
Choi said that Lowe did not have a motive to kill the victims, and that when he swerved in traffic on Highway 80 it was not intentional.
"The question that I submit to you is what is an intentional act?" she said.
"Getting into a car on purpose is intentional," Choi said. "Failing to maintain a lane is not."
She asked the jury not to find her client guilty of murder at the conclusion of her argument and the court went into recess.
