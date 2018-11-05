SANTA ROSA -- A Sonoma County Superior Court jury Monday convicted a Napa man of five counts of sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in the Bodega Bay area last year.
The jury convicted Timothy Lee Marble, 52, of forcible rape, oral copulation and lewd acts, but not of a felony count of tying and binding the victim. The charges included aggravated kidnapping and furnishing a drug to a victim.
The girl encountered Marble at a Napa gas station after she had an argument with her family at her Napa home on March 30, 2017, according to the prosecution. She smoked marijuana with Marble and agreed to get into his truck.
Deputy District Attorney Laura Passaglia McCarthy told the jury in her opening statement that Marble injected the girl with methamphetamine, bound her hands and forced her to do sex acts.
Marble also carved the words "Timothy" and "die" in the girl's arm, Passaglia McCarthy said.
The girl escaped on April 1 by jumping out of the truck on state Highway 1 near Harbor Way in Bodega Bay. Marble borrowed a cellphone to report a missing person to the sheriff's office, and when a deputy arrived, the girl emerged limping and crying from bushes where she had been hiding, according to prosecutors.