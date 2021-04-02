Jury convicts Napa man of sexually molesting a child under the age of 10

A Napa County Superior Court jury found Christopher Michael Johnson guilty Thursday of 22 counts of child molestation, including nine counts of aggravated sexual assault.
The convictions are the result of sexual contact the defendant had with a family member in 2019 in Napa County. The survivor was between eight to nine-years-old at the time of the molestation, reported Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley.
Johnson, 48, was arrested in Napa in December 2019 and has been held on $2 million bail.
The Napa Police investigation was prompted by information they received from Child Welfare Services based on an anonymous tip that the child may have been in danger, the DA's office said in a news release. During the jury trial, the now 10-year-old survivor testified against her abuser.
“It took extraordinary courage for this young survivor to enter a courtroom during these uncertain and difficult times, tell a roomful of masked strangers the truth of her ordeal, be cross-examined, and face her abuser, someone who should have been a trusted adult and protector in her life," said Deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur, who prosecuted the case.
Following the eight-day jury trial before Judge Mark Boessenecker, the jury also found Johnson guilty of nine counts of oral copulation with a child ten or under, and four counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child.
Johnson is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on April 29. He faces a life sentence in state prison.
