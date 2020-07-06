Just .1% U.S. winemakers are Black. Here's how to start changing that

That's what happened to the AAV's Long, who launched a national distribution deal with giant Bronco Wine Co. for his two entry-level wines just before the coronavirus hit. After the Black Lives Matter protests, he saw more online sales in the first two weeks of June than in all of 2019. "The question," he says, "is how we keep that going."

In South Africa, the path to becoming a Black winemaker hasn't been easy either, despite empowerment efforts. The country now has about 60 Black-owned brands, according to Wines of South Africa. Ten are imported into the U.S.

Ntsiki Byela, the country's first Black female winemaker, says, "Wine is not part of our history." A collaboration with Napa's Helen Keplinger, set up by Mika Bulmash of U.S. importer Wine for the World, gave her the funds to start her own winery, Aslina.

"It's great that people are publishing lists of Black winemakers," says Krista Scruggs, owner of Zafa Wines, based in Burlington, Vermont. "But we need to go way beyond that." She is pushing boundaries by making cider and wine blends and using hybrid grapes to make natural sparkling wines.

Julia Coney, a Black wine and travel writer in Washington, explains, "One of the problems is that most wine is not marketed to people who look like us. We have to change the perception of what a wine drinker looks like."