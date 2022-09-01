Just his type: Napa Valley man preserves typewriter history

Click, clack, tap, tap, kwunk, kwunk. Ding!

There’s nothing like the sound of a manual typewriter.

Jim Flamson knows it all too well. Flamson, who lives in Calistoga, has a collection of typewriters. Fifty-three typewriters to be exact, all manufactured between 1898 and 1948.

“I’m drawn to them,” Flamson said.

He loves the history of the machines, the stories behind why they were made or how they were used. And how the makers worked to continuously improve each model over time.

Many Calistogans, and even those who have visited, might be familiar with Flamson’s collection. For decades he kept the typewriters on display on Lincoln Avenue in the front windows of his tax and insurance business.

The collection got its start when he moved back to Calistoga in 1974. His father (who previously ran the business) had recently passed away and his mother needed help at the agency.

Back then, there was just a single typewriter on display, Flamson recalled. It must have looked lonely in the window all by itself because “Pretty soon I had a second one and then all of a sudden they started showing up.”

For a guy with 53 typewriters you might wonder how much money he’d invested in his hobby or if had impacted his retirement plans. Yet the truth is Flamson has purchased only two of those 53 typewriters. The rest have all been gifted to him, from friends or clients, for example. Others were just dropped off outside his front door.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Once someone quietly wheeled a large “Comptometer” into his hallway “and left it without a word, like an orphaned child.” Apparently the news had spread that Flamson liked old machines and knew he’d take care of them.

“Most people want to get rid of them because they’re like anchors,” Flamson said. Most older models are made from cold-rolled steel and weigh around 40 to 50 lbs. They are definitely not considered “portable.”

Over time he also collected a few other pieces of vintage office equipment including a Dictaphone, early manual calculators and even a stenotype, the machine that court reporters use.

But it’s the typewriters that captivate Flamson.

His favorite of the bunch is the 1898 Chicago, “Because it was one of the earliest ones given to me. And it’s the oldest one.”

Other brands in his collection include Underwood, Remington, Olivetti and Woodstock.

Over the years, he’s had offers to take one or two typewriters off his hands. He’s made a few such exchanges, but there’s one kind of buyer he will not consider — someone who intends to “dekey” the machine and use the pieces to make jewelry or something else.

No way, said Flamson, as he shook his head. “That’s like cutting a leg off a puppy.”

In fact, he doesn’t repair any of his machines or disassemble them, he noted. “I just appreciate them. I take them as they are. I don’t try and change them.”

While a number of his typewriters aren’t in working condition, others only need a new ribbon to come back to life, the collector said. Ribbons can be bought online or from the few typewriter repair shops that still have a storefront.

After he retired, Flamson’s typewriter collection moved into his then-Calistoga home. But then Flamson and his wife Kathy downsized from a bigger to smaller house.

He wishes he could have the machines on display but, “there’s just no room in there for 53 typewriters.”

Again the typewriters were relocated, this time to some appropriately sturdy shelves in a self-storage facility in Calistoga.

Even thou they’re safe and secure, it’s not where he wants them to stay forever, said Flamson.

“My goal is to find a home for them,” he said. “If I sell them, it’s as a collection. Not piecemeal.”

“Either that or I’m going to donate them to a museum,” he said. “I’d love to do that and be able to go visit them.”

The museum idea almost seemed possible. In 2016 Calistoga’s Sharpsteen Museum hosted a six month exhibit called “Still QWERTY after all these years,” featuring his collection.

Antique typewriter collection now on display at Sharpsteen Museum A chorus of phrases such as “I remember typing on that” echoed throughout Sharpsteen Museum as people strolled about gazing at the collection …

To prepare, Flamson spent more than a month researching every one of his typewriters, using the serial numbers as a guide. He then compiled that info into a 34-page brochure, printed in color, that explains each model and its history.

At the end of the exhibit, the typewriter titan asked if the museum would like to become the official caretaker of the machines. Regretfully they didn’t have enough room, recalled Flamson. If only he could build his own museum wing to properly house them.

Today, a permanent home for the typewriters remains in question.

Calistogan's typewriter collection gets nod from Art Deco Society of California Like the golden era of jazz and Gatsby, Saturday’s gala was an evening where men wore tuxedos and spats, women wore gowns and head ornaments, …

“I’m getting to the point where I need room,” in his storage unit for other belongings, he said. “I gotta do something.”

“It may be time to part,” with his collection, acknowledged Flamson. Of course, it would not be an easy decision. “I’m too attached,” he admitted.

Yet, “It’s a shame to have them stacked in a storage unit like this,” said Flamson. “It’s not doing them justice. It’s like locking up your children.”

“These belong out where they can be seen.”

Calistoga’s Jim and Kathy Flamson retiring at end of year This winter, when it snows on Mt. St. Helena, Calistogan Jim Flamson said he’s going to drive up there and “hike in the snow. I haven’t done t…

In fact, people still ask him if he wants their old typewriters, he said.

It’s hard to say no, said Flamson. He admitted that within the past six months he’s acquired at least one more typewriter.

Which one?

“I forget,” he said with a laugh.

Do you have an unusual or remarkable collection or hobby? Register Reporter Jennifer Huffman would like to hear about it. Email her at jhuffman@napanews.com