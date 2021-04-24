Just Say Hi: Napa church launches drone greetings during pandemic

The crew also includes Jan Amoroso, Bob’s spouse.

“Everyone’s just enjoyed seeing each other and it's fun for us, because we get to see everybody, too, at a safe distance,” said Jan. “It’s pretty cool.”

“It’s kind of a novelty,” said Bob. For some people, it’s the first time they’ve ever been recorded by a drone.

She likes being part of the Just Say Hi crew, said Loie, especially because “for us who do the filming, we actually get to see their faces.”

It’s been more than a year since the church held in-person services and those gatherings have yet to resume. The church members really miss each other, said Loie.

Launched in September, the Just Say Hi team has since visited about 65 to 70 homes and made about 13 video “episodes.” Each video is about three minutes long.

Each Just Say Hi video is filmed from a safe distance. First, Bob launches the drone, usually from the sidewalk. Then he flies the drone up above the resident, and slowly takes the drone down to reveal the person or family they’re visiting.