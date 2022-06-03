Justin-Siena graduates ready to take on world

Justin-Siena High School's Class of 2022 on Thursday evening stepped up to receive diplomas and stepped into the wider adult world.

About 138 graduates stepped into a world of promise, climate change, rapidly changing technology, the pandemic, college — in short, problems and possibilities. And they will help shape it.

Optimism abounded. This was a day of celebration on the North Lawn of the Catholic high school campus in the northwest city of Napa.

Madison Gaul is going to Hawaii Pacific University to pursue a business major and an aviation career. She wants to be an airline pilot.

"I feel amazing," she said. "Justin has really prepared me for the next step in life. I love change, and I feel it's going to be a great next step in my life."

David Elias will attend the University of Miami and major in architecture.

"It's been a great four years, but I believe I'm ready for this next step and excited to move forward," he said. "I'm trying to impact my own world for the better and hopefully that affects other people around me, also makes it better for them."

Andrew Broussard will go to St. Mary's College of California and pursue a journalism major. He's hoping to open his own business at some point.

"I feel like Justin-Siena has prepared us academically, for sure, on what we're going to endure in college," he said. "I had a pretty tight-knit experience here at Justin and I would say I don't think I'd get that a lot at any other school. That's one thing I can definitely go out of here appreciating."

He hopes to change the world for the better, he said.

The graduates marched into the ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on a warm, sunny evening. Parents and guests sat on white chairs spread across the lawn.

Cassandra Richardson delivered the salutatory address.

She recalled how the pandemic brought their sophomore year to a screeching halt. Seeing people in a small box on a screen became the new normal.

"However, the experience taught us resilience," Richardson said. "It taught us what it means to be all heart, to trust in the Lord, and to unify with our peers to create a community stronger than a pandemic."

Their younger selves would be proud of the people they are becoming, she told her peers.

Eleanor Meyers delivered the valedictory address. She said the Class of 2022 after 40 months had become a family, a group that knows how to serve because Justin-Siena offered opportunities to support those in need.

The graduates studied God in textbooks, projects and exams, but truly found God in their lives when life tested them, Meyers said. The foundation of spirituality they found at Justin-Siena is a true gift, she added.

"The Class of 2022 kept moving forward even when life's challenges tried to push us back," she said. "And now we graduate triumphant."

Then came the diplomas amid shouts, cheers and smiles. When it was over, the graduates tossed their caps into the air and walked down the lawn and into whatever comes next.

