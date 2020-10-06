Justin-Siena points the way toward reopening of Napa-area schools

As public schools across the Napa Valley plan the gradual return of their students to campus, Justin-Siena High School is pointing the way toward the first semblance of normalcy for an educational system forced online by the coronavirus pandemic.
The private Catholic academy in north Napa began in-person instruction Sept. 22, more than six months after the arrival of COVID-19 led all public and private schools in the county to shut down classrooms and move to remote instruction to slow the virus' spread.
Now, Justin-Siena's 546 students have been split into two groups, each coming to the Maher Street campus two days a week while also continuing to study from home – a phased-in approach similar to the way Napa-area public schools will begin reopening Oct. 26.
The mix of part-time classroom teaching, socially distanced desks and mask wearing reflects the steady but incomplete progress Napa County has made toward coping with the coronavirus, for which California has placed the county on the second of four tiers based on the rate of viral spread. With Napa on the “red” tier since September, local schools have been cleared to resume in-person teaching so long as they test a quarter of their staff every two weeks.
According to principal David Holquin, plans for Justin-Siena's partial reopening were crafted over several months, but were constantly readjusted over the summer based on evolving guidance from the state and county health departments.
“We had to deal with the changing of the goalposts, and we tried be as thoughtful in our planning and approach as possible,” principal David Holquin said last week.
Justin-Siena is hosting classes four days a week, but with no more than half the student body present at any one time. Students placed into a “red” cohort go to class on Mondays and Tuesdays and study online on Thursdays and Fridays, with that schedule reversed for those in the “blue” group.
Wednesday is set aside as a “wellness day” for both extracurricular programs and for cleaning school buildings and facilities, as well as a break from online instruction.
School leaders created the two groupings based on bus routes, keeping together members of sports teams or activitiy clubs, and allowing siblings to go to class on the same days, according to Holquin. “We did our best to navigate some really complicated puzzle pieces,” he said.
Depending on the subject matter, internet-based classes are being taught both “synchronously” - with a teacher and students in real-time contact – as well as asynchronously, with students able to respond to teachers at their own pace. One staff member has been allowed to lead all courses online this semester, Holquin said.
A variety of safety requirements are in effect on campus, from wider spacing of desks to mandatory mask wearing, daily temperature checks and hand sanitizer provided in all rooms. Students avoid sharing equipment during science labs and physical education classes, and are making greater use of electronic books on their school-issued iPads to minimize handling of paper books, said Holquin. Lunches are pre-ordered by students, who must eat outside.
The return to campus after six months away was welcome, but almost disorienting, to Justin-Siena students like Phineas Kelly, a 17-year-old senior who attended his first in-person classes Sept. 25 following an orientation the day before.
“It was good to see people. It was also strange,” said Kelly, who with his schoolmates began the academic year in August with online-only coursework. “The end of summer is usually a happy time and it definitely felt odd to be there with people you hadn't seen in six months.”
Even more telling than the appearance of wider-spaced desks and Plexiglas panels, he added, has been a new hyper-awareness of once-routine habits in order to ensure that he and his friends can continue studying and socializing together.
“Everybody being back on campus generally had that sense of having to double-check themselves,” he said last week “It's such an instinct to go see people and say 'Hi, how are you?', and then we had to remember not to do things that would get us back to a situation where we couldn't see anybody again.”
“Every teacher, every faculty member, is taking this super-seriously. Most if not all students are just as committed to see this through. The only thing everyone hates more than the social distancing is (having to) go back online and not have the ability to do this at all.”
Meanwhile, the Napa Valley Unified School District has released more details about its scheduled move to a partial on-campus schedule later this month.
The public school system, which teaches more than 16,000 children and teenagers in Napa and American Canyon, will group students into two cohorts each coming to class for two half-days a week, with campuses remaining closed on Wednesdays. One group will be taught in person on Thursday and Friday mornings, the other on Monday and Tuesday afternoons, and both will continue remote learning on the other three weekdays, according to plans published at the NVUSD website.
Staff and students from the third grade up will be required to wear masks on campus, and face coverings are strongly recommended for younger children as well.
Because of social distancing requirements, NVUSD will not provide bus service except for special-needs students and those living in more distant communities such as Lake Berryessa and Yountville, whose elementary school closed in June.
