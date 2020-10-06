Justin-Siena points the way toward reopening of Napa-area schools

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A variety of safety requirements are in effect on campus, from wider spacing of desks to mandatory mask wearing, daily temperature checks and hand sanitizer provided in all rooms. Students avoid sharing equipment during science labs and physical education classes, and are making greater use of electronic books on their school-issued iPads to minimize handling of paper books, said Holquin. Lunches are pre-ordered by students, who must eat outside.

The return to campus after six months away was welcome, but almost disorienting, to Justin-Siena students like Phineas Kelly, a 17-year-old senior who attended his first in-person classes Sept. 25 following an orientation the day before.

“It was good to see people. It was also strange,” said Kelly, who with his schoolmates began the academic year in August with online-only coursework. “The end of summer is usually a happy time and it definitely felt odd to be there with people you hadn't seen in six months.”

Even more telling than the appearance of wider-spaced desks and Plexiglas panels, he added, has been a new hyper-awareness of once-routine habits in order to ensure that he and his friends can continue studying and socializing together.