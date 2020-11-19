Justin-Siena student finds her own path at Napa school

The pandemic has thrown a bit of a wrench into the program "since we are in a hybrid schedule and they can only be together in person half of the time, but the mentors once again rose to the occasion and, along with the teachers, have found a way to make it work.”

“Personally, working with Gretchen and spending so much time with her has made me a better counselor and person, and I know her mentors and teachers feel the same way,” said Sinclair.

When asked about her favorite classes at Justin-Siena, Gretchen paused for a moment.

“That’s a tough one because there are so many,” she said. “I’d probably say English, math and definitely human physiology and development and LSL (Lasallian Student Life) and homeroom too.”

What’s her hardest class?

“Studio Art,” said Gretchen. “I never had Studio Art before so it’s a good experience for me to do that. Sometimes it’s a bit tough (but) right now I have an A in that class.”

Of course, not every class is a breeze. “I’m having a little trouble in math,” she admitted. And there’s a test coming up. She wants to get a good grade in math for her college applications, said Gretchen.