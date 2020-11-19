Justin-Siena student finds her own path at Napa school

When Gretchen Wahle was about to start high school she had a pretty good idea of which school she wanted to attend: Justin-Siena.
Gretchen attended St. A’s in Napa, a Justin-Siena feeder school. Her dad was a Justin-Siena graduate, class of 1988, said Gretchen. “And my older sister went there too.”
There was just one hurdle.
Gretchen has Down syndrome. If admitted, she would be the first student with that disability to attend the private north Napa school.
“I wanted her educated with her peers and in a Catholic environment,” said her mom Erica Conway. However, going to Justin was far from a sure thing.
“Originally we were told ‘no’” by the school, said Conway. “And then some things changed and they made it work.”
Gretchen enrolled at the Catholic high school in ninth grade. Today, Gretchen is a junior and starting to think about college applications.
“It’s amazing and it’s a wonderful experience,” said Gretchen, who is 17. “It’s the best thing. I really like the community.”
Gretchen joining Justin-Siena has been a success, said school counselor Jill Sinclair.
“It has been an incredible opportunity for all of our students to acknowledge and appreciate the differences in the people around them and learn about true inclusion,” said Sinclair.
“Working with Gretchen calls for creativity and out-of-the-box thinking, as well as patience and a good sense of humor,” said Sinclair. “It brings awareness and empathy to the experience of those who have a disability."
Life as a high school student
Gretchen said at first, some kids would ask about her disability, “but not anymore because now they know me really well.”
“I’m eternally grateful,” said Conway. The experience has been phenomenal, she said. “Justin-Siena has given us a lot of flexibility.”
If Gretchen hadn’t been able to attend Justin-Siena, “I can’t even fathom where she’d be,” said her mother.
“I’d probably home school her if we weren’t doing Justin-Siena. It’s far exceeded my expectations.”
It’s an experience that the school helped make possible by starting a mentor program where students pair up with Gretchen at each of her seven classes.
The student mentors work with her to make sure she understands and completes the assignments. Each class has a different mentor for Gretchen.
“I like my mentors,” said Gretchen. “They are amazing.”
That includes junior Katie Heffernan. She’s partnered with Gretchen in her Algebra class.
“I thought it’d be a great opportunity to work with Gretchen and try something different,” said Katie about mentoring.
During math, Katie joins the same class, also via Zoom. Sometimes they will use a Zoom “break out room” to go over some problems. “Outside of class I can help her with her homework and tests. We work together on most of her assignments,” but Gretchen’s grades are her own.
“It’s great,” said Katie. “It’s a lot more challenging over Zoom but I feel like we’re doing pretty well.” She's hoping to be Gretchen's mentor next year too.
Peer mentors make a difference
The peer mentor program has been a huge success, said Sinclair.
“We refer to Gretchen's mentors as her angels because they have always gone above and beyond with her — they don't just help her academically, but socially and emotionally as well. They are an overall support system for Gretchen and look out for her in all aspects of her life."
The pandemic has thrown a bit of a wrench into the program "since we are in a hybrid schedule and they can only be together in person half of the time, but the mentors once again rose to the occasion and, along with the teachers, have found a way to make it work.”
“Personally, working with Gretchen and spending so much time with her has made me a better counselor and person, and I know her mentors and teachers feel the same way,” said Sinclair.
When asked about her favorite classes at Justin-Siena, Gretchen paused for a moment.
“That’s a tough one because there are so many,” she said. “I’d probably say English, math and definitely human physiology and development and LSL (Lasallian Student Life) and homeroom too.”
What’s her hardest class?
“Studio Art,” said Gretchen. “I never had Studio Art before so it’s a good experience for me to do that. Sometimes it’s a bit tough (but) right now I have an A in that class.”
Of course, not every class is a breeze. “I’m having a little trouble in math,” she admitted. And there’s a test coming up. She wants to get a good grade in math for her college applications, said Gretchen.
“My dream school is UCLA but we’ll see what happens.”
“Obviously the academics are harder” for her daughter, said Conway. Gretchen is allowed some accommodations such as more time to take tests and assistance from her mentors.
Is also harder to make friends in high school, acknowledged Conway. “Gretchen is doing phenomenal at Justin-Siena,” but those true friendships remain more elusive.
Gretchen has also participated in sports including a summer basketball league and swimming in her freshman and sophomore years.
“I always think there’s a shark in the pool for some reason,” said Gretchen. “But I know sharks don’t like chlorine water.”
She’s also been part of two theater productions: “Our Town” and “High School Musical.”
“It was a good experience,” she said.
When asked if she feels different than other students, Gretchen paused again.
“I feel different because I have a disability — and I am pretty special,” said Gretchen, but she sometimes wishes she could fit in with everyone else.
Both Gretchen and Katie in the Lasallian Student Life program at the high school. About six to eight students pair up with Gretchen each year, explained Megan Dominici, Justin-Siena director of outreach.
“It’s really awesome to watch the mentors with Gretchen and to watch Gretchen with them,” she said. “They work so well together.”
Gretchen isn’t a new face to Dominici. They know each other from St. A’s as well.
“It’s been super fun to watch this girl grow but even more importantly, watching the community around her grow too,” said Dominici. “I definitely have fond memories of little Gretchen and now here she is, leading the way.”
“I can’t imagine where Justin would be without Gretchen,” said Dominici. “It’s a gift and a blessing.”
“That is sweet what you just said, Megan,” said Gretchen during a recent Zoom call.
Of course, this high school junior isn’t perfect.
“Gretchen is a very typical teenager,” said Conway. She occasionally has to be reminded to do her homework. Sometimes she procrastinates. She’ll argue with her mom.
Part of that could be a result of Conway’s determination to treat Gretchen like her other two children. Her expectations are the same, said Conway. “I don’t have a lower bar for her,” said her mother.
Conway also challenges others not to lower the bar too far for Gretchen.
“We have to expect her to do more,” she said.
“Gretchen is not going to be a burden on our society,” said Conway. “She’s going to support herself.”
“She has the same goals and dreams that everyone else has,” said Conway. “She needs every opportunity to get there.”
