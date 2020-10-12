 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
K9 helps American Canyon Police end chase

K9 helps American Canyon Police end chase

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
damaged truck American Canyon Police

American Canyon police were pursuing this truck Monday afternoon. The driver jumped out and let the vehicle roll into a tree, police said.

 Photo courtesy American Canyon Police

A police chase through American Canyon and a wine warehouse zone ended Monday afternoon with the arrest of a motorist who was driving a pickup truck with a punched ignition, American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz reported.

An officer saw a woman jump out of a rolling pickup in the Walmart parking lot shortly after 2 p.m., with the male driver then taking off north on Highway 29, Ortiz said.

The motorist cut across the Highway 29 median, then onto Green Island Road and busted through a security gate at the Sutter Home winery complex, Ortiz said.

After driving past the truck bays, the driver jumped out and ran toward a creek as the truck continued on, striking a tree, he said.

A K9 and Napa County Sheriff's deputies were brought in to find the driver. The police dog located the suspect who had to be treated for bites, Ortiz said.

Police arrested Matthew Brown, 29, for possible charges of evading officers as well as on warrants out of Solano and Contra Costa counties for possessing a stolen vehicle, vehicle pursuit and possession of burglary tools, Ortiz said.

Police are investigating whether the truck is an unreported stolen vehicle, he said.

Officers were not able to locate the woman who jumped out of the truck at Walmart he said.

Watch Now: Getting spooked at Napa's Spirit Halloween store

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News