The federal government recently indicted healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente for refusing to negotiate a contract affecting 85,000 employees in seven states and the District of Columbia, and for wrongly tying those negotiations to a ban on political activity against the company, union leaders announced.
This action affects 1,900 Kaiser employees in Vallejo, they said.
Kaiser Permanente management insists this is misleading and said their statement from last month still stands. At that time, Kaiser's Vice President of Communications John Nelson, said this proclaimed its decision to hold hearings in the case, not a final finding.
"(This) is the beginning of the NLRB's process to hold evidentiary hearings to fully understand this complicated case," Nelson said then. "Those hearings are likely to start next spring. We are confident the NLRB will agree that Kaiser Permanente has acted lawfully and in good faith in our dealings with SEIU-UHW and the other remaining unions following the breakup of the Coalition and SEIU-UHW."
SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West President Dave Regan, said, "the workers who have helped make this company so successful over the years now feel that their concerns are validated. No longer can Kaiser Permanente claim it was trying to do right by its employees and patients by holding up bargaining and trying to stop workers from speaking out."
Kaiser has until Jan. 11 to respond to the decision, and a legal hearing will begin March 19 in Oakland, according to the announcement released Dec. 28 by the National Labor Relations Board, union leaders said.
Kaiser Permanente employees filed a complaint in May 2018 after company management "repeatedly canceled contract negotiations with the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, which comprises 11 labor unions in California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Hawaii, Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia," they said. "The coalition's national agreement with Kaiser Permanente expired Sept. 30, 2018. The company had previously negotiated contracts with the coalition since 1997."
Last November, Kaiser settled a contract with a different group of labor unions that prohibits those unions from taking action against the company, whether through ballot initiatives, legislation or other public campaigns, union officials said. Kaiser tried to apply the same condition to bargaining with the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions; however, the Dec. 28 indictment blocks that effort, they said.
Union officials note that Kaiser's refusal to bargain comes amidst of a reported plan to outsource jobs to "save" money, "despite the corporation reporting reserves of $30 billion and profits of $3.8 billion in 2017. In addition, the Kaiser CEO is paid more than $10 million annually, and 30 executives are paid more than $1 million a year," they said.