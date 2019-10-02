Kaiser Permanente in the Napa Solano area wants to recognize and honor first responders and is calling on the community to submit nominations for the 2019 Kaiser Permanente EMS Awards.
The sponsor suggests nominations of a local EMS provider who has saved a life, worked closely with other healthcare providers to ensure safety or is dedicated to community efforts that are focused on injury prevention.
The award winners will be honored at a First Responders Appreciation Day event in November.
The deadline to submit nominations for the 2019 Kaiser Permanente EMS Awards is Oct. 14.
To submit a nomination, please visit: kp.org/napasolano and click on the News & Events link to find the online form.