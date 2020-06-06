Kate Rubins, first Napa native in space, to return to International Space Station

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The woman who went where no Napan had gone before will return there for a sequel.

NASA announced that Kate Rubins, who spent 115 days aboard the International Space Station in 2016, has been chosen for a six-month mission on the scientific platform orbiting 250 miles above the Earth. Her return to space is scheduled to begin with an Oct. 14 launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, aboard a Soyuz spacecraft and teamed with the Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.

Among several hundred experiments scheduled to take place on the space station during the mission, Rubins will conduct research on the Cold Atom Lab to study the use of laser-cooled atoms for future quantum sensors, and will work on a cardiovascular experiment derived from her studies from her 2016 stay, NASA said in a news release.

Connecticut-born but raised in Napa, the 41-year-old Rubins graduated from Vintage High School in 1996 and earned degrees from UC San Diego and Stanford University before embarking on a career as a biochemist and virologist. She was working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at an infectious disease laboratory in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, when she applied to join a new class of astronauts at NASA, which selected her a year later.

Rubins was selected for her first space station mission in 2014 and underwent two years of training before lifting off on July 7, 2016 with Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia and Takuya Onishi of Japan. The crew returned to Earth Oct. 30 after a parachute-aided landing of their Soyuz capsule in the Kazakh steppes outside Zhezkazgan.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.