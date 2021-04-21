Kate Rubins from Napa, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station

MOSCOW — An American astronaut and two Russians have returned to Earth after six months aboard the International Space Station.
A Soyuz space capsule carrying NASA’s Kate Rubins, who was raised in Napa, and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov landed at 0455 GMT (12:55 a.m. EDT) Saturday in the steppes of Kazakhstan.
Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, said all three were feeling well after they were extracted from the capsule and began reacclimating to the pull of gravity.
Aboard the space station for six months, Rubins performed scientific work some 250 miles above the Earth, working on a cardiovascular experiment and dealing with materials ranging from supercold gases to stem cells. And unlike during her first journey in 2016, Rubins expected to get to work quickly, without the awkward introduction to moving about in microgravity.
A longtime virologist and biochemist, Rubins was chosen to join a new class of NASA astronauts in 2009 and began a two-year training period in 2014. Joined by Ivanishin – whom Rubins will meet on her current mission – and Takuya Onishi of Japan, she lifted off from Baikonur on July 7, 2016 and spent more than 3 ½ months aboard the space station, where she conducted two spacewalks, helped install a docking portal for future U.S.-built spacecraft and tested the first handheld DNA sequencer.
The three had arrived at the orbiting laboratory complex on Oct. 14.
There now are seven people aboard the ISS: NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russians Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov arrived on April 9; Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi, came aboard in November on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience, the first ISS docking under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.