Kate Rubins from Napa, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station

MOSCOW — An American astronaut and two Russians have returned to Earth after six months aboard the International Space Station.

A Soyuz space capsule carrying NASA’s Kate Rubins, who was raised in Napa, and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov landed at 0455 GMT (12:55 a.m. EDT) Saturday in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, said all three were feeling well after they were extracted from the capsule and began reacclimating to the pull of gravity.

Aboard the space station for six months, Rubins performed scientific work some 250 miles above the Earth, working on a cardiovascular experiment and dealing with materials ranging from supercold gases to stem cells. And unlike during her first journey in 2016, Rubins expected to get to work quickly, without the awkward introduction to moving about in microgravity.