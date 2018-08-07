Katherine Williams Dodd, 29, of Napa, has been appointed to the California Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board, a position that pays $153,689 and requires Senate confirmation, Gov. Jerry Brown announced Monday.
Dodd has served as the governor's deputy legal affairs secretary since 2017. She was assistant general manager and corporate secretary at Frog’s Leap Winery from 2016 to 2017.
Earlier, Dodd was a legislative advocate at the American Civil Liberties Union of California Center for Advocacy and Policy from 2013 to 2016, where she was a legislative assistant from 2010 to 2013. She earned a law degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law.
Dodd, who is Sen. Bill Dodd's daughter in law, is president of the Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center Board of Directors.