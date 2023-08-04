Katie DeBenedetti joined the Napa Valley Register staff on July 31 as a reporter covering the Napa City Council and Napa Valley Unified School District, as well as Napa Valley arts.

Before joining the Register, DeBenedetti, a native of San Mateo, graduated in June from UC Davis, where she was managing editor of the university’s on-campus newspaper, The California Aggie.

During her four years in Davis, DeBenedetti worked for The Aggie as both a reporter and editor on the features desk before being named managing editor in June 2022. On the features desk, her work focused on environmental reporting and women's issues. During her time as managing editor, she delved into news reporting, covering the investigation into a string of stabbings in the city of Davis in May.

In her new role at the Register, DeBenedetti hopes to focus on city and school affairs through the eyes of Napa residents, students and other community members.

She can be reached at kdebenedetti@napanews.com