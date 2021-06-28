Kayleigh bench vandalized: graffiti since removed

To the dismay of the woman who organized it and others in the community, a memorial bench dedicated to Kayleigh Slusher was vandalized last week.
An obscene message was scrawled near the plaque on the bench, which is located at Camille Park in east Napa.
“I was just like in shock,” said Sophie Grech, upon seeing the graffiti. “I kind of froze because it’s a horrible thing to write.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!
"Did you think this would help you with the guilt, LOL," the unknown vandal wrote, following up with a sexist slur.
Grech is Kayleigh's aunt.
“I was just upset they’d try to destroy a memorial for an innocent child.”
The city of Napa’s Parks & Recreation Services department was notified of the graffiti on Friday, said Jeff Gittings, parks and urban forestry manager. The city was able to remove the graffiti within hours, he said.
“It’s super unfortunate,” that the bench was vandalized, “but we were able to take care of it as soon as we could,” he said.
Using a GoFundMe campaign, Grech and almost two dozen other supporters raised $1,140 to buy and install a park bench in Kayleigh’s honor.
“In loving memory of Kayleigh Slusher. 2010-2014,” reads the plaque.
The bench had been installed earlier this month.
Kayleigh was three years old when she died in 2014. Kayleigh’s mother, Sara Krueger, and her live-in boyfriend Ryan Warner, were convicted in 2017 of beating the girl to death.
Both were sentenced originally to life without parole but later became eligible for a sentence of 25-years-to-life.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Now used to teach agriculture, the property is planned for 53 single-family homes, with 13 of them having accessory dwelling units.
For the first time in 20 years, Napa has a new, dedicated record store: Right On Records !!!.
Plans to bring affordable housing to Napa County's Old Sonoma Road site are becoming a little clearer.
Motorists report shorter backups than when traffic lights ruled, but are the roundabouts also safer?
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.
Michael Rogerson of Rogerson Kratos avionics company has two Black Hawk helicopters he wants fighting fires in Napa County.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
MUST Machining & Fabrication of St. Helena kept every worker fully employed during the pandemic — even when the owners were left homeless.
A collective of family wineries has come together to form Mia Carta tasting room in downtown Napa.
Napa County is bouncing back from the pandemic and wildfires with a planned $533 million budget.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com