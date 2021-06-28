 Skip to main content
Kayleigh bench vandalized: graffiti since removed
Memorial

To the dismay of the woman who organized it and others in the community, a memorial bench dedicated to Kayleigh Slusher was vandalized last week.

An obscene message was scrawled near the plaque on the bench, which is located at Camille Park in east Napa.

“I was just like in shock,” said Sophie Grech, upon seeing the graffiti. “I kind of froze because it’s a horrible thing to write.” 

"Did you think this would help you with the guilt, LOL," the unknown vandal wrote, following up with a sexist slur.

Grech is Kayleigh's aunt. 

“I was just upset they’d try to destroy a memorial for an innocent child.”

The city of Napa’s Parks & Recreation Services department was notified of the graffiti on Friday, said Jeff Gittings, parks and urban forestry manager. The city was able to remove the graffiti within hours, he said.

“It’s super unfortunate,” that the bench was vandalized, “but we were able to take care of it as soon as we could,” he said.

Using a GoFundMe campaign, Grech and almost two dozen other supporters raised $1,140 to buy and install a park bench in Kayleigh’s honor.

“In loving memory of Kayleigh Slusher. 2010-2014,” reads the plaque.

The bench had been installed earlier this month. 

Kayleigh was three years old when she died in 2014. Kayleigh’s mother, Sara Krueger, and her live-in boyfriend Ryan Warner, were convicted in 2017 of beating the girl to death.

Both were sentenced originally to life without parole but later became eligible for a sentence of 25-years-to-life.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

