Kayleigh bench vandalized: graffiti since removed

To the dismay of the woman who organized it and others in the community, a memorial bench dedicated to Kayleigh Slusher was vandalized last week.

An obscene message was scrawled near the plaque on the bench, which is located at Camille Park in east Napa.

“I was just like in shock,” said Sophie Grech, upon seeing the graffiti. “I kind of froze because it’s a horrible thing to write.”

"Did you think this would help you with the guilt, LOL," the unknown vandal wrote, following up with a sexist slur.

Grech is Kayleigh's aunt.

“I was just upset they’d try to destroy a memorial for an innocent child.”

The city of Napa’s Parks & Recreation Services department was notified of the graffiti on Friday, said Jeff Gittings, parks and urban forestry manager. The city was able to remove the graffiti within hours, he said.

“It’s super unfortunate,” that the bench was vandalized, “but we were able to take care of it as soon as we could,” he said.

Using a GoFundMe campaign, Grech and almost two dozen other supporters raised $1,140 to buy and install a park bench in Kayleigh’s honor.