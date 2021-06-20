Kayleigh’s bench: Aunt raises funds for Napa memorial to niece who died at age 3.

Grech explained where the idea for the memorial came from. She’d recently watched a documentary about a boy named Gabriel Fernandez who died in Southern California under similar circumstances.

“It broke my heart,” said Grech. It also “made me feel heartbroken about my niece all over again and brought up all these horrible memories.”

Grech, now 24, is a mother herself. “I have a little girl that is around her age,” she said of Kayleigh at age 3.

That was a huge reason “why I decided to do it now,” she said of the bench.

Working with the city of Napa Parks & Recreation Services Department, Grech ordered the bench. A local trophy shop made a little plaque for it.

Between two hearts, the sign reads: “In loving memory of Kayleigh Slusher. 2010-2014.”

She was able to pick the spot for the bench at Camille Park, said Grech. “It’s a really special location. We spent a lot of time there.”

Grech said it didn’t take long for the GoFundMe account to reach its goal.