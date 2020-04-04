Ken Frank's Michelin-star team at La Toque cooks for Napa's homeless

Moore said that before COVID-19, "we were feeding 40-60 lunches per day on weekdays. We are up to 70-80 so far and expect numbers to either rise and/or shift as we move through the epidemic. Now, Ken has stepped up once again and even while La Toque is shuttered, he and his staff are committed to continuing the hot lunch program for South Napa Day Center, Monday through Friday, for the duration of the COVID-19 shutdowns. It is a great comfort to me to be able to continue serving a hot, nutritious lunch to our most vulnerable Napans."

"We’re going to be creative and use mostly food we get donated, both from the local food bank and the Saturday Farmers Market," Frank said. "There is a consistent supply of rice, beans and pasta. Lots of canned goods are available, for example the only potatoes we can get free are sliced canned potatoes from Michigan. So we’re going to see what we can make with them this week. On the protein front, there is lots of pork, turkey and ham. And a friend of mine who is a seafood distributor in Alaska is going to send us some fresh fish."

Nonetheless, there are gaps in what is available for free, so Frank has set up a donation link on the restaurant's website, latoque.com, so that people can donate directly to the shelter. Over the weekend of March 28-29, $6,000 poured in for use at the Napa shelter.