If I said I went to see The Okee Dokee Brothers last Sunday in Yountville, would you even know what I was talking about?

A comedy act? Retro bluegrass? Something irredeemably corny?

The Okee Dokees are two young guys from Denver who have been touring and putting out albums for young families for over a decade. The genre is “Americana folk music,” not to be confused with songs by Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber.

I got invited by Evy Warshawski. As E & M Presents, she and her husband Morrie have been bringing family entertainment to Napa Valley since 2015. Evy was sure the Okee Dokees would be right up my alley.

“My Old Kentucky Home” was playing on the PA system when we entered the Yountville Community Center. What could be more folksy than that?

The room began to fill — not with geezers like me, but with radiantly young moms and dads and their wide-eyed and fidgety children. The powerful family vibe triggered memories of taking my kids to the Pickle Family Circus.

Cheryl and I sat next to a mom who had brought her children, ages 6 and 9. The whole family knew the Okee Dokee songbook, she said. It’s perfect for car sing-alongs and camping. “A lot of the popular music right now isn’t appropriate for kids.”

I wondered who filled the Okee Dokee entertainment niche during my childrearing years in the ‘80s. Perhaps Raffi, the Canadian troubadour.

The “brothers” strode out wearing jeans and plaid shirts. Joe Mailander, the guitarist, and Justin Lansing, the banjo player, radiated friendliness. It took me all of 10 seconds to decide these were good people.

The crowd felt the same. Soon everyone was stomping, clapping and shouting out “jamboree” while the boldest kids and adults danced. So often parenting is exhausting. At a show such as this, it can be sublime fun too.

I remained comparatively frozen at first — I was taking notes! — only to be caught up in the spirit of the room. I began stomping and shouting too. And at times the sweetness of the songs got to me and my eyes began leaking. I couldn’t make them stop.

The Okee Dokee songs cover the folk music spectrum. One song was inspired by their canoe trip down the Mississippi. Others evoked lumber jacking and a sailor’s life.

Riffing off a Woody Guthrie song that referenced a “hope machine,” the Okee Dokee’s own composition encouraged us to “talk quiet, listen loud” and “love all kinds of folks.”

In troubled times, “You got to keep that hope machine running strong,” they sang.

Nearly 300 people attended the two sellout Okee Dokee shows, paying $20 per adult, $12 per child. Ticket prices would be twice that if E & M didn’t attract generous grants from local entities, Evy said.

E & M tries to bring as many quality shows to Napa as grant funding and limited venue spaces will allow, Evy said. Previous shows have included Doktor Kaboom, The Amazing Bubble Man, the Zoppe Italian Family Circus and a Sing Along FROZEN.

Kids these days are awash in cartoons, TV shows and video games, Evy said. Live entertainment is much rarer. For child and parent alike, it can provide unforgettable moments.

Cheryl agrees. She has a 3-year-old grandson in Sonoma who is entering the Okee Dokee years. If the duo returns to Napa, she plans to be there with Felix.

If you don’t have access to a kid or grandkid? No problem, I say. Go childless. Soak up all that Okee Dokee magic for yourself.

Column Update: I recently lamented that Partrick Road in west Napa hadn’t been trimmed of roadside vegetation in years, allowing poison ivy to engulf the edges and shrinking sight lines for motorists. The county said there was insufficient funding and equipment to mow this year.

I’m happy to report that Partrick got mowed in late June. The jungle was beaten back, sight lines were restored. Good job, Napa County.