I can identify with Register readers who are worried about the paper now publishing three print editions a week.

Cheryl was particularly distraught at the prospect of having to read the Register online on the other days. How cold and non-tactile. How does the Register’s website even work?

I was more accepting. I didn’t want to think of myself as too old for change. I appreciated the economic challenges of putting out a paper in this digital age. Papers must adapt or die.

And, let’s face it, I’m emotionally invested. I’ve been writing for the Register for a half century. I switched us to digital-only, though without Cheryl’s expressed OK.

That first morning when the Register did not plop on our driveway, I opened Cheryl’s tablet computer to the Register’s homepage and put it next to her cereal bowl.

Her reaction to the digital facsimile of the print paper? Unexpected delight. The online Register had better color. She could make the type any size she wanted. And if she kept flipping the pages past sports, “Ask Amy” was where it always was.

“Good decision, hub,” she said.

Whew. Dodged a bullet.

And what about my Sunday column? Would it go online Sundays. Would it switch days? Would it become but a memory?

I think of myself as the Cal Ripken Jr. of columnists. Ripken holds the Major League record for playing in 2,632 consecutive games. I hold the Register record for having contributed 1,752 consecutive Napa Journals, starting Sunday, Nov. 5, 1989 and continuing right up to this Sunday, July 16, 2023.

That’s 33 years, eight and a half months without a single miss due to illness, travel or divorce. I’m the Iron Man of community newspapering!

Napa Journal was born when the Register decided to put out a Sunday paper for the first time in its 126-year history. To make the Sunday edition special, editors ordered up a “slice-of-life” column by reporter Courtney and a Pierce Carson wine column.

“This Sunday paper is really a step into the future,” managing editor Doug Ernst was quoted as saying. “The Sunday paper represents the beginning of a new era for the Napa Register.”

Register circulation was 21,000 and growing every year. The future seemed nothing but rosy.

We all know what happened. The internet got invented. People began migrating online for more and more of their news and daily living. The newspaper industry and its ad base began shrinking.

Which brings us to where we are today: a reduction to three print papers each week — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — but a seven-day-a-week website, napavalleyregister.com. The Register will continue to provide an unmatched mix of local news — government, crime, entertainment, food, arts, letters to the editor, obituaries, and yes, even “Ask Amy.”

And my Napa Journal? It will be reborn as a Saturday column appearing both in print and online.

My streak of Sunday columns is over. On Saturday, July 22, I’ll start a new streak.