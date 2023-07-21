We’re a two-car household. Cheryl drives a shiny 2012 Prius. I slump about in an increasingly shabby 2000 Honda Accord.

I never thought it made sense for us both to own nice cars if one of them was going to be parked all day on the Register lot and rarely get driven on weekends.

My aging Honda stands out in a neighborhood where most folks own two — or three or four — good-looking sets of wheels. Gleaming SUVs, titanic pickups, sedans both electric and foreign. All are far fancier than my 23-year-old antique with the delaminated paint job and murky headlights.

Is my Accord practically ghetto? I haven’t cared. It’s just a car. It’s not a reflection of my character or quality of mind.

Although Cheryl is more image conscious, she’s never criticized the Accord’s appearance. Only I have to ride in it. She doesn’t.

I found the Accord in 2010 sitting on Browns Valley Road near the market with a For Sale sign in the window. It had 155,000 miles on the odometer. The price was an irresistible $4,500.

This was the plushest, most powerful car I’d ever owned. Six cylinders, upgraded upholstery. A sound system so powerful that the speakers filled half the trunk. It replaced a last-century Corolla that I’d acquired used and was passing down to an adult child.

The economics of owning the Accord these past 13 years have been exceptional. I’ve driven over 50,000 miles for the cost of oil changes and a new set of tires. Depreciation on a $4,500 vehicle hardly exists.

How long could this riding practically for free go on, I’ve wondered. Surely something catastrophic will happen.

But instead of a major failure, the Accord began falling apart in little ways. I could no longer lock and unlock the doors electronically. The exterior rear view mirrors ceased to swivel on my interior command. The driver’s seat wore down to the foam rubber. The CD player stopped working, making those monster speakers in the trunk redundant. The right rear passenger door window locked up. The exterior handle to the left rear door broke. And all the while, the paint cancer that first stripped the hood of its green gloss spread toward the back of the car.

This cascade of automotive insults might have broken the spirits of someone who actually gave a hoot about appearances — but not me. I viewed them as mere aggravations, none of which compromised my ability to go from Point A to Point B well-cushioned and with zip.

(When I say “Point A to Point B,” I mean trips within the Napa city limits. Take the Accord on a road trip? Not on your life!)

A significant event occurred last summer. The radiator began leaking coolant, requiring little refills every few hundred miles. To keep the hood raised during these transfusions, I had to prop it up with a stick.

I began to think of the Accord as sick.

A month ago things got worse. I took the Accord to my mechanic for an oil change and checks. The report he gave was disturbing.

The timing belt was due for a $1,400 replacement. That broken door handle would cost me $250. And had I noticed that the engine rumbles?

I had noticed a growl a week or two earlier, but hadn’t made much of it. A mechanic I am not. And now that he mentioned it, the growl had been getting worse.

Just how much money did I want to dump into a vehicle whose best days were long gone? the mechanic asked.

I shared the grim news with Cheryl. The Accord is experiencing a mechanical-financial meltdown, I said. I think my Big Sedan days are over.

It took a few weeks for my situation to sink in. I don’t swap out cars capriciously. I’ve only owned five since my first, a Cobalt blue VW Bug, bought new in 1968.

That Bug was special, the others not so much.