I suspect most Register readers can’t resist the police stories about crashes, rip-offs and staggering misbehaviors that appear daily on page 2. I certainly can’t.

To my delight, there’s another place to feast on Napa Valley crime. No, not Nextdoor. I’m speaking of the St. Helena Star’s weekly Cops Log.

This is St. Helena crime, mind you, not Big City mayhem. If you’re looking for murders and buckets of blood, you probably won’t find it here. What you will find are recent items such as these:

Report of three-four men throwing punches at Meily Park with 15-20 juveniles watching and screaming “fight club.”

Caller’s 12-year-old got into trouble by bringing a plastic blue gun filled with candy to school. Caller advises that maybe stores shouldn’t sell items like that close to schools.

Police asked to check on a man lying face-down on a lawn on Hunt Avenue. The man told officers he was just sunbathing.

Police receive complaint of a homeless person living in a trailer and displaying Christmas lights on a Trump flag. The complainant given information about homeless rights and freedom of speech.

Report of a suspicious man in a bright orange vest on Madrona Avenue talking on a cellphone. Police found a PG&E worker checking for gas meter leaks.

Medical aid for a woman who got her hair caught in the motor of a vacuum cleaner.

Report of suspicious man acting strangely in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle on Hunt Avenue. The man said he was just looking at his paycheck.

Police checked car parked near Deer Park Road. Owner was looking for arrowheads in the creek.

Police checked on disheveled man near Main Street. He didn’t need help. Walking to Oregon.

Raven stuck in mouse trap on Sylvaner Avenue. Officer frees the bird’s leg. Bird released into the wild uninjured.

A child was dropped off at school on Grayson Avenue, but school was out (June 19th). An officer responded and contacted a parent who picked up the child.

Report of a coyote calling for help in someone’s driveway on Sylvaner Avenue. Officers responded and observed that the animal seemed to be enjoying nature.

The log’s lighter items reinforce the notion that St. Helena is “this idyllic small town paradise,” a "modern-day Mayberry,” Star Editor Jesse Duarte said in an interview.

Duarte assured me that’s not the case.

Each week’s smile-inducing items rub up against DUI arrests, domestic violence calls, child custody disputes, scams targeting seniors and road rage, yet it’s the cuter entries that readers prefer to remember, he said. This is especially true of readers who grew up in St. Helena but moved away. The Police Log reminds them of their childhoods, he said.

Duarte noted that the sillier items that readers like the most tend to be the ones that police officers hate. “They call them ‘St. Helena felonies,’” he said.

“San Francisco cops don’t chase chickens. St. Helena cops do,” he said.

Excuse me, Jesse, but cops who chase chickens? If that doesn’t scream “idyllic small town paradise,” what would?

Jesse had a comeback. Do idyllic paradises have “crumbling infrastructure, lack of reasonably priced houses, the existential threat of wildfires?” he asked. St. Helena has such woes.

Point well taken, Jesse, but back to the charms of the Star’s Police Log. How does a person get access if they’re not a Star print subscriber?

Perversely, you must have an online subscription to the Napa Valley Register, the Star’s sister paper. If you have access to the digital Register, you get the digital Star as part of the deal.

Try it. It’s worth a few clicks.

Every Thursday morning you’ll find front page Star stories about crumbling infrastructure and housing controversies, but when you flip the page, there it is, the best police log in all of Mayberry.