ST. HELENA — If you see Kevin Gambill around town, there’s a good chance he’ll be smiling.
Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.
That smile was never broader than it was when the St. Helena native was formally installed as St. Helena’s 23rd postmaster, taking over for Lisa Hicks.
The ceremony took place Sept. 1 at Lyman Park in front of Rep. Mike Thompson, local mail carriers, neighboring postmasters, and scores of friends.
Those friends have watched Gambill graduate from delivering flowers for his mom, florist Claudia Gambill, to working at Morrison Funeral Chapel and finally rising through the ranks of the St. Helena Post Office.
“His success is illustrative of how wonderful it is to grow up in our community,” Thompson said.
Gambill reflected on growing up in St. Helena and forming relationships with the people he serves at the post office.
Growing up in the 1970s and ‘80s, Gambill was a typical St. Helena kid. He rode motorcycles in the gravel pits, played hide-and-seek in the cemetery at night, and played football and baseball for the Saints at St. Helena High School.
He remembered working for the family flower shop when Harold Morrison of Morrison Funeral Chapel called him asking for help. He didn’t say what he needed, but Gambill said he was game.
“Little did I know I’d be helping lift a casket,” he said. “That led to working for him for 10 years.”
Once he started working for the post office, he won over customers — the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce named him Employee of the Year in 2017 — but people in the U.S. Postal Service warned him he’d need to get experience in other post offices before he’d even be considered for the job of St. Helena postmaster.
“I always said I’d take that chance,” he said. “St. Helena is my home.”
Gambill said the staff at the post office feels like family “because we spend more time with each than we do with our own families.”
Like any siblings, they don’t always get along, Gambill said, “but at the end of the day we come together and do the things that need to be done to serve our community.”
Scroll, click and boom before you know it your product is there. But how does Amazon deliver your packages so quickly? Professor Tinglong Dai teaches operations management at Johns Hopkins University and says a detailed logistics system helps ensure your last-minute birthday gift gets there on time. "So the way you achieve that is really to centralize the logistics and supply chain network," Dai said. The key to this operation? "To put it really simply, they really rely on a large network of fulfillment centers, where employees can pick and pack the product into boxes," Dai said. Amazon has more than 175 massive warehouses where they store products. Next an employee loads it on a truck and a driver takes it to an Amazon air site. It boards a plane and readies for take off. When it reaches its destination, it goes to a sorting center. At the sorting center, packages are divided by zip code then sent to a delivery station or a partner like the U.S. Post Office. At a delivery station, the packages are sorted again by specific delivery routes then go into a delivery vehicle. Finally, an Amazon delivery person drops the package on your doorstep. Thats a lot of steps but Amazons fulfillment-center model allows it to execute deliveries quickly. Its also invested heavily in its own transportation network which boasts over 40,000 semi trucks, 30,000 delivery vans and more than 70 planes. And now it has an air hub in Kentucky, that founder Jeff Bezos broke ground on in 2019. Former Amazon executive Dave Clark told CNBC customers are now getting used to this rapid delivery. "Customers have come to expect consistent fast delivery of anything on Earth from Amazon, and our job is to make that happen," Clark said.Its set off a delivery speed war among retail giants with Walmart and Target now also offering same-day delivery. According to a recent study, 60% of global consumers expect to get their product within two days, the next day or that very same day. When retailers like Amazon deliver on their fast-delivery promise its good news for consumers. But it can compromise workplace safety. Workers have accused the retail giant of poor working conditions in its effort to speed up delivery times. Amazon says it prioritizes worker safety and has taken steps to invest in a safer workplace. Its also aiming to automate more delivery including: rolling out drone deliveries in some markets. That means consumers may eventually seek same-hour delivery. SEE MORE: Amazon launches $5-a-month unlimited prescriptions for Prime members
Photos: Napa's historic Franklin Station post office
Post Office
The Napa Franklin Station post office, closed as a result of damage during the 2014 South Napa Earthquake, is planned to be part of a five-story hotel.
Edward Booth, Register
Franklin Station post office building
Damage to the historic Napa post office on Second Street from the August 2014 earthquake forced the closure of the Art Deco landmark after 81 years of service. The City Council on Tuesday approved a plan by the developer James Keller to restore the building and recast it as a downtown hotel, with parking to be provided by a future automated garage on the site of a city lot just east.
J.L. Sousa, Register file photo
Franklin Station post office building
A Napa developer's plan to recast the former Franklin Station post office building into a 163-room hotel would preserve about 20 percent of the historic 1933 Art Deco edifice on downtown Second Street, to the depth of the lobby area. A tour of the post office in October 2015, 14 months after earthquake damage forced its closure, included a stop behind the service counter.
J.L. Sousa, Register file photo
Old post office 10
A cyclist rides past the historic Napa post office in downtown Napa on Monday. The Art Deco building which was damaged during the 2014 earthquake and has been closed since is now up for sale.
Nick Otto, Register
Old post office 8
A pedestrian walks past the historic Napa post office in downtown Napa on Monday. The Art Deco building which was damaged during the 2014 earthquake and has been closed since is now up for sale.
Nick Otto, Register
Old post office 13
Detail work on the facade of the historic Napa post office in downtown Napa is seen on Monday. The Art Deco building which was damaged during the 2014 earthquake and has been closed since is now up for sale.
Nick Otto, Register
Old post office 12
A view of the historic Napa post office in downtown Napa on Monday. The Art Deco building which was damaged during the 2014 earthquake and has been closed since is now up for sale.
Nick Otto, Register
Zeller's Ace Hardware
The conversion of the former Franklin Station post office, right, to a hotel will include the Zeller's Ace Hardware parcel. The store will remain open for one to two more years and will then relocate elsewhere in Napa, said owner Dick Clark.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
A sign outside an office on a lower floor of the Franklin Station Post Office is seen during a Monday morning tour of the quake-damaged building. The tour was open to potential buyers.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
The Franklin Station Post Office on Second Street, which was damaged in the August 2014 earthquake, was open for a tour to potential buyers on Monday morning.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
The Franklin Station post office, which was damaged in the August 2014 earthquake, was open for a tour to potential buyers on Monday morning. Damage to an interior corner of the building is seen.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
Daylight is seen through some of the cracks in the Franklin Station Post Office during a Monday morning tour of the quake-damaged building. The building has been listed for sale and was open to potential buyers.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
A decorated Christmas tree is stored in a room on the bottom floor of the Franklin Station Post Office. The quake-damaged building was open for a tour to potential buyers on Monday morning.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
Pallets of bricks and other material is seen stacked in the lobby of the Franklin Station Post Office during a tour of the quake-damaged building on Monday morning. The building, which has been listed for sale, was open for a tour to potential buyers.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
Damage from the August 2014 earthquake is evident on one wall of the Franklin Station Post Office on Second Street. The building was open for a tour to potential buyers on Monday morning.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
The Franklin Station Post Office, which was damaged in the August 2014 earthquake, was open for a tour to potential buyers on Monday morning.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
The front counter area of the Franklin Station Post Office during a tour that was held for potential buyers on Monday morning. The building, which was damaged in the August 2014 earthquake, has been listed for sale.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
A tour of the quake-damaged Franklin Station Post Office was held for potential buyers on Monday morning.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
The lost and found box at the Franklin Station Post Office is seen during a tour for potential buyers of the quake-damaged building on Monday morning.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station post office Tour
Damage from the August 2014 earthquake is visible in the lobby of the Franklin Station post office during a tour that was held for potential buyers on Monday morning.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
Large cracks and holes in the interior walls of the Franklin Station post office reveal red brick.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
One of the people attending an October tour of the Franklin Station post office on Second Street stops to take a photograph of the damage to the lobby area.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
Exposed bricks are seen during a tour of the Franklin Station Post Office on Second Street, on Monday morning. The building, which was damaged in the August 2014 earthquake, was open for a tour to potential buyers.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
What appears to be a shoe shine station is seen on the top floor of the Franklin Station Post Office during a tour of the quake-damaged building on Monday morning. The tour was held for potential buyers of the property.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
A tour of the quake-damaged Franklin Station Post Office was held for potential buyers on Monday morning.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Franklin Station Post Office Tour
People gather around some of the blueprints of the Franklin Station Post Office during a tour that was held for potential buyers on Monday morning. The quake-damaged building, built in 1933, has been listed for sale.
J.L. Sousa/Register
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 707-967-6803 or
jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.