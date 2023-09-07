ST. HELENA — If you see Kevin Gambill around town, there’s a good chance he’ll be smiling.

That smile was never broader than it was when the St. Helena native was formally installed as St. Helena’s 23rd postmaster, taking over for Lisa Hicks.

The ceremony took place Sept. 1 at Lyman Park in front of Rep. Mike Thompson, local mail carriers, neighboring postmasters, and scores of friends.

Those friends have watched Gambill graduate from delivering flowers for his mom, florist Claudia Gambill, to working at Morrison Funeral Chapel and finally rising through the ranks of the St. Helena Post Office.

“His success is illustrative of how wonderful it is to grow up in our community,” Thompson said.

Gambill reflected on growing up in St. Helena and forming relationships with the people he serves at the post office.

Growing up in the 1970s and ‘80s, Gambill was a typical St. Helena kid. He rode motorcycles in the gravel pits, played hide-and-seek in the cemetery at night, and played football and baseball for the Saints at St. Helena High School.

He remembered working for the family flower shop when Harold Morrison of Morrison Funeral Chapel called him asking for help. He didn’t say what he needed, but Gambill said he was game.

“Little did I know I’d be helping lift a casket,” he said. “That led to working for him for 10 years.”

Once he started working for the post office, he won over customers — the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce named him Employee of the Year in 2017 — but people in the U.S. Postal Service warned him he’d need to get experience in other post offices before he’d even be considered for the job of St. Helena postmaster.

“I always said I’d take that chance,” he said. “St. Helena is my home.”

Gambill said the staff at the post office feels like family “because we spend more time with each than we do with our own families.”

Like any siblings, they don’t always get along, Gambill said, “but at the end of the day we come together and do the things that need to be done to serve our community.”

