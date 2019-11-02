The Register provided free access to this article. Please consider supporting our local journalism by purchasing a subscription.
Firefighters gained more ground overnight on the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and Cal Fire reported that blaze was 72 percent contained on Saturday morning.
The fire has burned 77,758 acres and destroyed 372 structures, including 175 homes, Cal Fire said.
The fire started around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. Cal Fire estimates the fire will be fully contained by Nov. 7.
Favorable weather has allowed firefighters to make progress but access to the northern part of the fire remains challenging because of steep terrain and narrow roads.
Four firefighters have been injured fighting the blaze. The total personnel on the fire is 4,531, Cal Fire said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.