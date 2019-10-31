With strong winds in the area of the Kincade Fire finally dying down, fire crews have been able to make strong gains in the containment of the blaze, which was 30 percent contained as of Wednesday morning but is at 60 percent containment a day later.
The Register provided free access to this article. Please consider supporting our local journalism by purchasing a subscription.
In a briefing issued by Cal Fire at 7 a.m. Thursday, the fire agency said flames did not burn any new acreage beyond the 76,825 that had burned as of Wednesday evening.
At least 282 structures, including 141 homes, have been destroyed in the fire, which started near Geyserville on the night of Oct. 23. Fifty more structures have been damaged and more than 90,000 others remain threatened, according to Cal Fire.
In the morning briefing, Cal Fire officials said favorable weather conditions helped crews in their firefighting efforts.
A Red Flag Warning indicating high fire danger had been issued through Wednesday afternoon but expired as high winds subsided.