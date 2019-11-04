Containment numbers edged up to 80 percent for the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.
The fire agency released its latest update as of 7 a.m. Monday on the fire, which started near Geyserville on Oct. 23 and has burned 77,758 acres. It was estimated at 78 percent contained as of the previous update on Sunday evening.
Fire officials estimate that 374 structures have been destroyed and 60 others have been damaged in the blaze, which prompted widespread evacuations in the days after it started. However, as of Sunday, all evacuation orders related to the fire have been lifted.
According to Cal Fire, full containment on the fire is expected by Thursday.