Napa County, like much of the San Francisco Bay Area, has seen worsening air quality levels as the 25,000-acre Kincade Fire rages on in Sonoma County.
Cal Fire reported the fire was at 10 percent containment and had claimed 50 structures, as of noon Saturday. More than 2,000 fire personnel have been assigned to the scene.
The Geyserville-area fire prompted evacuations in Healdsburg and Windsor Saturday morning, and up to the northwest tip of the Napa County border near Calistoga, according to a Sonoma County incident map. No evacuation orders are expected for Calistoga, the city said in a Nixle alert.
The Pacific Gas and Electric Company has acknowledged a faulty 230,000-volt transmission line near Geyserville may have sparked the fire.
Ash flecks fell from Napa to Calistoga, where a large smoke column from the Kincade Fire was visible on Saturday. Calistoga gas stations appeared more crowded than usual. The city was abuzz with chatter about the Kincade Fire and whether there would be any implications for Calistoga.
Air quality in Napa County was considered to be in the moderate rage early Saturday afternoon, meaning unusually sensitive people may want to avoid heavily exerting themselves, according to AirNow, a system developed by agencies including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Park Service.
Air quality was forecast to worsen Saturday afternoon to levels unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children, according to AirNow. Levels were expected to dip back to moderate on Sunday.
Sean Scully contributed to this report.