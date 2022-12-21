King tides likely to bring minor flooding to Napa

The National Weather Service will be monitoring king tides Thursday to Saturday that will bring coastal flooding in the Bay Area.

The tides will take place from Thursday to Saturday with tides peaking on Friday. King tides are a non-scientific term used to describe exceptionally high tides as Earth interacts with the gravitational pull of the moon and sun, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Minor flooding is predicted in Santa Rosa, Napa, San Rafael, downtown San Francisco, and the San Francisco Bay shoreline.

Next week, moderate rain is expected between Monday evening and Wednesday morning from Central California to the North Bay.

The weather service said the rainfall could range between 0.5-2 inches, but weather conditions are subject to change.