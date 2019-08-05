A kitchen fire that struck a home in east Napa caused an estimated $150,000 in damages, fire officials say.
Napa County Fire-Cal Fire officials received a call around 1 a.m. Friday after a fire alarm was set off in the 1200 block of Hagen Road, said Chief Geoff Belyea. The first personnel to arrive on scene quickly contained the blaze to the kitchen and attic.
The home was unoccupied at the time. There were no injuries, he said.
Dispatchers said crews remained on scene until 4 a.m. Napa Fire Department crews also assisted in the fire.