Know when to hold 'em: Napa card room Ace & Vine opens

Napa’s new card room, Ace & Vine, opened for business this past week, yet due to COVID-19 restrictions, most of the indoor gaming area remains off-limits to customers.
Instead, in yet another pandemic pivot, visitors are playing cards in a large temporary tent in the parking lot.
That hasn’t dampened the spirits of owners Gabe Pattee and Mike LeBlanc.
“Seven years of hard work and we’re finally here,” said Pattee on Tuesday. “It feels great.”
The business originally hoped to open the day after Christmas, but after the most recent COVID-19 shut down, those plans were delayed. On Feb. 11 the outdoor tent opened for gaming. The Ace & Vine restaurant and bar opened on Wednesday.
“It’s nice to bring such a unique entertainment option to Napa,” said LeBlanc. “What an addition to the city.”
The new card room, located at 505 Lincoln Ave., “adds a new layer of sophistication” to Napa Valley, said Pattee.
Some of the first guests in the tent were poker players from the Veterans home in Yountville, said Pattee. On Tuesday afternoon, amid numerous employees, only a handful of players were seen around the tent.
Business has been a bit slow to start, acknowledged LeBlanc.
“The holiday weekend wasn’t as busy as we would have liked.” But overall, “I’m very encouraged,” he said. “It’s just a matter of getting the word out.”
The mesh tent may be temporary but it feels like a real building. It was built on a stage-like platform and includes ramp entry, carpet, lighting, TV monitors, heaters, cushy chairs, plants and other décor.
Visitors must have their temperature checked and wear masks. In addition to hand sanitizer stations, clear plastic barriers are installed between players. Cards that players touch are changed every 40 minutes.
Card games offered include Blackjack, Texas hold 'em poker and Baccarat.
The Ace & Vine dress code? “Napa casual,” said LeBlanc. Jeans are perfectly acceptable.
People may be familiar with the stereotype or stigma of card rooms as small, smoky and dingy places, “but this is a world-class establishment,” said Pattee.
Ace & Vine offers “the quality and finesse of Napa with a pinch of Vegas,” said LeBlanc.
Just because customers have to play in an outdoor tent, that doesn’t mean that the whole building is closed. The Ace & Vine restaurant and bar are open for business thanks to two walls of giant sliding doors that allow enough air to circulate. More seating is also available on an outdoor deck and lounge area. The entire building, formerly Compadres Rio Grille, was remodeled.
Under the helm of Michelin-rated culinary director, Arnaud Drouville, a classically trained French chef who worked in Asia for many years, the casino's restaurant, The Deck, offers “modern, global Asian, fusion” food.
Overseeing the management of The Deck is longtime Napa restaurateur Michael Galyen, the former director of operations and general manager of Morimoto Napa and current owner and managing partner of NapaSport Steakhouse, and his wife, Krista.
With a separate entrance, patrons of The Deck can enjoy two bar areas offering premium cocktails, Napa Valley wines and entertainment.
LeBlanc emphasized that The Deck's outdoor patio picnic tables are ideal for family-friendly dining. The patio is also dog friendly, he added.
Visitors can enjoy a 4,500-square-foot deck with “world-class food beside comforting fire pits overlooking the Napa River, and more.”
Longtime Napans will recall the site also included a large koi fish pond. There’s good news for the fish and their fans: the koi pond was remodeled and the fish remain.
Ace & Vine is currently open 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday to Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday to Saturday.
Photos: inside Napa's new card room, Ace & Vine
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Mike LeBlanc and Gabe Pattee of Ace & Vine, a new Napa card room
A temporary tent for Ace & Vine, a new Napa card room
Ace & Vine, a new Napa card room, bar and restaurant.
Inside Ace & Vine, a new Napa card room, bar and restaurant.
Ace & Vine, a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Updated Ace & Vine renderings
Gabe Pattee and Mike LeBlanc are about to begin work on renovations at the former Compadres Restaurant at 505 Lincoln Ave. They plan to open a card room and restaurant called Ace & Vine.
The back patio of the former Compadres restaurant.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com