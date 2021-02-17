Know when to hold 'em: Napa card room Ace & Vine opens

Business has been a bit slow to start, acknowledged LeBlanc.

“The holiday weekend wasn’t as busy as we would have liked.” But overall, “I’m very encouraged,” he said. “It’s just a matter of getting the word out.”

The mesh tent may be temporary but it feels like a real building. It was built on a stage-like platform and includes ramp entry, carpet, lighting, TV monitors, heaters, cushy chairs, plants and other décor.

Visitors must have their temperature checked and wear masks. In addition to hand sanitizer stations, clear plastic barriers are installed between players. Cards that players touch are changed every 40 minutes.

Card games offered include Blackjack, Texas hold 'em poker and Baccarat.

The Ace & Vine dress code? “Napa casual,” said LeBlanc. Jeans are perfectly acceptable.

People may be familiar with the stereotype or stigma of card rooms as small, smoky and dingy places, “but this is a world-class establishment,” said Pattee.

Ace & Vine offers “the quality and finesse of Napa with a pinch of Vegas,” said LeBlanc.