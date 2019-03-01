At least 6,000 acres of a Napa County wildlife area will reopen Friday following the County Fire in July, officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday.
About 6,000 acres of the Knoxville Wildlife Area burned in the County Fire and that forced the closure of the entire east side.
Wildlife officials said the east side will reopen now that vegetation has come back over the burned area, stabilizing hillsides and allowing the public to enjoy the 21,500-acre wildlife area.