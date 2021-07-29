La Toque is now requiring diners to vaccinate or show proof of recovery from COVID-19

La Toque, Ken Frank’s Michelin-star Napa restaurant, is now requiring guests to be vaccinated for COVID-19, or show proof of recovery from the virus, in response to a recent surge in cases.
“The only way we know we’re going to put this pandemic behind us is if we get the vaccination rate up and everybody gets vaccinated,” Frank said.
Frank announced the new restrictions in an email newsletter sent out Tuesday. He wrote in the newsletter that vaccinations or proof of recovery from COVID-19 would be required starting on Wednesday, adding that, for anyone not fully vaccinated with an upcoming reservation, the restaurant is happy to reschedule or refund deposits.
Prospective diners at La Toque now need to attest, by checking a box in the reservation, that they are vaccinated, Frank said. And the restaurant follows that up by confirming by phone that each person in the reservation is vaccinated, he said.
The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, as of last week, accounts for over 80% of analyzed cases in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Frank said that with the Delta variant being as contagious as it is — estimated by researchers to be about 50% more contagious than the previously dominant Alpha variant — people who don’t want to get vaccinated should stay home.
“Sadly, though things feel so much more normal, the threat of COVID-19 still hangs over us and the surging Delta variant poses a serious risk that we will slide backward again,” Frank wrote in the newsletter.
Frank said groups of people who’d reserved two tables canceled reservations in response to the announcement. But, he added, the decision has mostly received overwhelming support from customers and restaurant staff. Though Napa has a relatively high vaccination rate, he said, Napa is a popular destination and many people are coming into the city from areas with a much higher prevalence of COVID-19.
“The first thing is safety, with the Delta variant becoming more and more concerning,” Frank said. “All of us have done our part and either fully recovered, in a couple cases, or fully vaccinated. We’ve been super careful and we don’t want to put ourselves, our families or our communities at risk.”
Frank also said he understands where the small minority of people who can’t get vaccines because of legitimate medical reasons are coming from. He said he’s open to having that segment of the population eat at La Toque given that they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the last 48 hours.
Frank said he isn’t aware of any other restaurants in the city of Napa that are requiring people to be vaccinated. But some restaurants across the country are making similar moves. Restaurateur Danny Meyer announced Thursday that his high-end restaurants in New York and Washington, D.C. would be requiring indoor diners and employees to show proof of vaccination. And in San Francisco, a group including hundreds of bars is recommending its members ask patrons for proof of vaccination.
California also became the first state to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for health care workers and state employees, a requirement that begins in August.
Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio said in an email that the county aligns with all recommendations and mandates issued by the state. Given that, she said, county workers in health care, high-risk congregate living facilities, corrections and homeless shelters are required to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested once per week.
Relucio also said vaccinations are the best option for developing immunity against COVID-19, and that it’s unclear whether people who’ve contracted the virus develop immunity. She added there have been several reports of confirmed cases of COVID-19 re-infection.
Register reporter Barry Eberling contributed to this report.
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.