La Toque is now requiring diners to vaccinate or show proof of recovery from COVID-19

“Sadly, though things feel so much more normal, the threat of COVID-19 still hangs over us and the surging Delta variant poses a serious risk that we will slide backward again,” Frank wrote in the newsletter.

Frank said groups of people who’d reserved two tables canceled reservations in response to the announcement. But, he added, the decision has mostly received overwhelming support from customers and restaurant staff. Though Napa has a relatively high vaccination rate, he said, Napa is a popular destination and many people are coming into the city from areas with a much higher prevalence of COVID-19.

“The first thing is safety, with the Delta variant becoming more and more concerning,” Frank said. “All of us have done our part and either fully recovered, in a couple cases, or fully vaccinated. We’ve been super careful and we don’t want to put ourselves, our families or our communities at risk.”

Frank also said he understands where the small minority of people who can’t get vaccines because of legitimate medical reasons are coming from. He said he’s open to having that segment of the population eat at La Toque given that they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the last 48 hours.