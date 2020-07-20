Labor commissioner finds Upvalley business owners unlawfully withheld sick leave wages

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Lisa Gift’s father fell seriously ill before Labor Day weekend 2018 and urgently needed her care, the Calistoga women asked for time off from her employer, the Morlet Selection of St. Helena, that imports French wine related items.

Her father’s foot had been crushed, Gift recalled, and he developed severe sepsis and was in a medially induced coma. “All of his organs were shutting down. I said I have to go home and be with my family.”

Gift said she intended to use her paid sick leave to cover the 28 total hours she was off work, but that wasn’t what happened. Instead, her employer paid her with eight hours of sick leave, and the balance with holiday and vacation pay, “without asking me my permission.”

Gift said only after she had been terminated from her job as director of estate sales in October 2018 that she realized the discrepancy.

Over the next few months, she continued to ask the company to address the issue, without result.

The Morlet Selection is headed by Luc Morlet, CEO and president. Jodie Morlet is vice president. According to their website, the Morlets also make wines under the Morlet Family Vineyards label.

In January 2019, Gift filed a complaint with the state Labor Commissioner.