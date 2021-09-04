Labor Day: Napa county employers remain hungry for workers

Lauri Berean, the assistant store manager at Outdoor Supply Hardware said she was able to hire five new people in the past month, but some of those came from other OSH stores.

In many cases, “That’s like the only way,” to find new staffers, she said.

“And to get them you have to give them a little more,” in wages, she said. For example, the company has raised some hourly wages by more than $1 an hour, she said.

Even with that, “It’s still challenging,” said Berean. “I could definitely use six more people right now.”

She’s trying everything, said Berean. They hung a big hiring banner outside. They’re asking employees to promote jobs on social media.

She can be flexible with schedules, but the personality also has to fit, especially for cashier jobs.

“I look for bubbly, outgoing people,” said Bereans. “They are the last person the customer sees. I want someone outgoing and energetic, who doesn’t want to sit on a stool.”

After all, “this all going to come to an end someday,” she said of the one-sided job market. And when that happens, “You want to be the one with a job and your foot in the door.”