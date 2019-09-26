A grass fire near Lake Berryessa was contained at six acres Wednesday afternoon, officials report. There were no injuries reported or structures reported.
Firefighters were first alerted to the blaze shortly after 3 p.m., said Cal Fire-Napa County Fire spokesperson Will Powers. The agency posted on social media that it had been contained later that night.
The fire prompted an evacuation advisory for R-Ranch, a 1,093-acre ranch in the Lake Berryessa Hills with camping facilities and about 60 horses on property, said Operations Manager April Miracle.
Miracle said the fire ultimately did not threaten structures or animals.