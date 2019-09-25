Cal Fire-Napa County Fire was dispatched Wednesday afternoon to fight a 3- to 5-acre wildfire in the Lake Berryessa area.
There were no injuries reported or structures reported damaged as of 4 p.m. in what has been named the Capell Fire. Firefighters were first alerted to the blaze shortly after 3 p.m., said Cal Fire-Napa County Fire spokesperson Will Powers.
The fire prompted an evacuation advisory for R-Ranch, a 1,093-acre ranch in the Lake Berryessa Hills with camping facilities and about 60 horses on property, said Operations Manager April Miracle.
As of 4:10 p.m., R-Ranch had learned that the fire was under control. They followed standard practice to get their horses ready to evacuate, just in case, she said.
Miracle lauded the firefighters' quick response and said employees headed to the site of the fire with a water tank while they waited for officials to arrive. She said she could see a low-lying fire shrouded in smoke atop the hills, but campsites and other structures did not appear to be affected.
"It was a good location for (a fire), I suppose, if we had to have one," Miracle said.