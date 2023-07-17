A man was airlifted and hospitalized with major injuries after falling off a boat Sunday afternoon in Lake Berryessa, authorities reported.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

At 12:48 p.m., a Napa County sheriff’s boat unit and members of Cal Fire were called to the Putah Creek boat launch after a 39-year-old Richmond resident fell off a boat and was struck by its propeller, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. Relatives said the man had been riding on the bow as the boat was moving before he fell, Wofford said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at 12:57 p.m., and the first deputy at the scene saw that the propeller had amputated part of the man’s hand, according to Wofford. The deputy applied a tourniquet and requested a California Highway Patrol helicopter, which arrived at 1:20 p.m. and flew the victim to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center’s trauma center, Wofford said.

The boater was not wearing a life jacket when he fell into the lake, according to Wofford.

The propeller strike was the second accident at Lake Berryessa in as many days. On Saturday morning, two family members riding personal watercraft off the Steele Canyon Resort collided, leaving one rider with a head wound that required 15 stitches, Wofford reported.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, July 16, 2023