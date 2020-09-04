Lake Berryessa closed for scorching Labor Day weekend; interactive fire damage map released

The National Weather Service is predicting potentially record-breaking temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, with Lake Berryessa recreation areas closed due to mop-up from the Hennessey Fire.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has closed all day use areas, boat launching, and concession operated sites at Lake Berryessa due to impacts from the massive Hennessey Fire that encircled the lake.

The closure will allow hundreds of workers to remove trees, clear roads and install utility poles and lines in a safe manner, officials said.

The Hennessey Fire, started by lightning strikes on Aug. 17, is now 88% contained, Cal Fire reported Friday morning. This is a gain of 10% since Thursday morning.

The blaze has burned 317,909 acres in five counties, destroying 304 homes in Napa County and killing three adults in a family living near Lake Berryessa.

Napa County has prepared an interactive map of local property losses: https://bit.ly/3gX1MgN

On Friday morning, the Weather Service said Saturday's high temperature in Napa may reach 101 degrees, then 107 degrees on Sunday and 104 degrees on Monday, before dropping to 92 degrees on Tuesday. Upvalley temperatures will be hotter.