The largest Napa County wildfire of the 2019 fire season was 90 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, with 64 acres burned, Cal Fire reported.
Highway 128, which had been closed between Wragg Canyon Road and Markley Cove, was reopened Tuesday evening and the mandatory evacations of nine residences lifted.
The so-called Harvest fire broke out early Monday afternoon near Lake Berryessa, but was largely contained by Tuesday morning. The cause is under investigation, Cal Fire said. No structures were damage