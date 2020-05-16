Lake Berryessa offering increased lake access after COVID-19 shutdowns

Various Lake Berryessa activities are reopening or are reopened following shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several residents at recent Napa County Board of Supervisors meetings have called for access to the federally owned reservoir in eastern Napa County. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in a Friday press release said it is using a phased approach to allow just that.
Beginning May 16, Lake Berryessa reopens access to its boat launches at Markley Cove, Pleasure Cove, Steele Canyon, Spanish Flat and Putah Canyon recreation areas. Boaters will be required to have boats inspected for invasive species before launching.
Beginning May 18, the lake will reopen self-contained RV-only camping at Markley Cove, Pleasure Cove, Steele Canyon, Spanish Flat, and Putah Canyon recreation areas.
Beginning May 19, the lake will reopen access to Capell Cove Boat Launch. Boaters will be required to have boats inspected for invasive species before launching.
Last week, the Bureau announced the reopening of access to its Pope Creek parking lot and restroom. Restrooms at Olive Orchard Day Use Area, Putah Creek Bridge, South Oak Shores and Smittle Creek will also reopen.
Berryessa Boat and Jet Ski Rental, located on Berryessa Knoxville Road, can resume boat rental operations and access to the water, the press release said.
But the Oak Shores Day Use Area, Smittle Creek Day Use Area, tent camping and lodging, administrative office and visitors center remain closed, the press release said. Check for updates at https://on.doi.gov/3dMFm0D or call 707-966-2111, ext. 0.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
