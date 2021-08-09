 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Berryessa public boat ramps closing amid drought

Lake Berryessa public boat ramps closing amid drought

{{featured_button_text}}
Capell Cove

A boat makes its way past the Capell Cove boat launch in this file photo. A drought-sapped Lake Berryessa is less flush with water now and the launch temporarily closed until water levels rise again.

 Register file photo

Capell Cove public boat launch at Lake Berryessa will close Tuesday Aug. 10 because of low water levels at the federal reservoir in east Napa County.

The parking lot and picnic area at the boat launch will remain open. The hand-launching of canoes, kayaks and other small craft is still permitted, a Bureau of Reclamation press release said.

Visitors can use other launches at the lake, including those at the Putah Canyon, Spanish Flat and Steele Canyon recreation areas, Pleasure Cove Marina and Markley Cove Marina, the agency said. It recommended visiting the websites for the various resorts.

Lake Berryessa as of Aug. 8 was 60% full, according to the state Department of Water Resources.

Meanwhile, the city of Napa's Lake Hennessey boat launch will close at sunset Aug. 13 because of low water levels. The reservoir in the mountains east of Rutherford is about 63% full, according to city officials.

West Won Bread in Napa offers freshly baked bread, scones, cookies, and other seasonal dishes.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News