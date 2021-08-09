Lake Berryessa public boat ramps closing amid drought

Capell Cove public boat launch at Lake Berryessa will close Tuesday Aug. 10 because of low water levels at the federal reservoir in east Napa County.

The parking lot and picnic area at the boat launch will remain open. The hand-launching of canoes, kayaks and other small craft is still permitted, a Bureau of Reclamation press release said.

Visitors can use other launches at the lake, including those at the Putah Canyon, Spanish Flat and Steele Canyon recreation areas, Pleasure Cove Marina and Markley Cove Marina, the agency said. It recommended visiting the websites for the various resorts.

Lake Berryessa as of Aug. 8 was 60% full, according to the state Department of Water Resources.

Meanwhile, the city of Napa's Lake Hennessey boat launch will close at sunset Aug. 13 because of low water levels. The reservoir in the mountains east of Rutherford is about 63% full, according to city officials.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

