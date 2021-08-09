Lake Berryessa public boat ramps closing amid drought

Capell Cove public boat launch at Lake Berryessa will close Tuesday Aug. 10 because of low water levels at the federal reservoir in east Napa County.
The parking lot and picnic area at the boat launch will remain open. The hand-launching of canoes, kayaks and other small craft is still permitted, a Bureau of Reclamation press release said.
Visitors can use other launches at the lake, including those at the Putah Canyon, Spanish Flat and Steele Canyon recreation areas, Pleasure Cove Marina and Markley Cove Marina, the agency said. It recommended visiting the websites for the various resorts.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Lake Berryessa as of Aug. 8 was 60% full, according to the state Department of Water Resources.
Meanwhile, the city of Napa's Lake Hennessey boat launch will close at sunset Aug. 13 because of low water levels. The reservoir in the mountains east of Rutherford is about 63% full, according to city officials.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
La Toque, Ken Frank’s Michelin-star Napa restaurant, is now requiring guests to be vaccinated for COVID-19, or show proof of recovery from the…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
The American Canyon Mobile Home Park was the target of a second protest in as many years, as some say grievances have not been resolved and se…
At first glance, the turkey, polar bear, woodpecker, cardinal, dinosaur, lizard, and trout statues that decorate Frank Cuellar’s Napa living r…
An American Canyon couple is focusing on a new target — the creation of a range where children and teenagers can learn to handle a bow and arrow.
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
The city of Napa is investigating a sign placed on a flowered Browns Valley Road sidewalk strip that encourages people to not get vaccinated a…
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.