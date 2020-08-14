Lake Berryessa records fifth drowning of the year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County Sheriff's deputies recovered the body of a 54-year-old San Francisco man Thursday, Lake Berryessa's fifth drowning victim of the year.

Mario Alcantar Garcia was reported missing by friends at 4:30 p.m. He had been swimming in the Oak Shores Day Use Area, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa Sheriff's office.

Using a robot from the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, deputies recovered Garcia's body near shore in 6 feet of water at 7:30 p.m., Wofford said.

"This is another situation where we have a swimmer who has drowned," said Wofford. "We've seen it happen multiple times this year. Swimmers underestimate conditions or the distances they're attempting to swim."

Ironically, the Napa Sheriff had posted a video earlier Thursday on Facebook in which Deputy Jeff Scott explains the hazards of lake swimming and recommends safety measures, such as wearing a life jacket or how to fill the lungs with air when tiring.