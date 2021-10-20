Lake Berryessa resort vision details emerge

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Response on the The Berryessa News website to the proposals is about 90% positive, he said.

But work must be done before resort renovations go forward, including environmental studies and site investigations. The county and Sun Communities must complete a concessions agreement. County officials estimated all of this could take two years.

Kilkus repeated his frustration that things aren’t moving more quickly, saying that various studies have already been done on the resorts. Still, he said, he can accept waiting until 2024 for this Lake Berryessa vision.

Or, as he put it on The Lake Berryessa news website, "I guess I can wait until 2024 for my first margarita at the Steele Canyon Resort restaurant and bar overlooking beautiful Lake Berryessa."

Along the way, there should be Lake Berryessa community meetings. County Concessions Manager Leigh Sears said Sun Communities is more than willing to meet with residents and find out what their needs are and what they are seeking.

One item to be worked out is the concession fees that Sun Communities would pay to the county. A revitalized Lake Berryessa would mean increased county expenses for such things as law enforcement. County officials have previously stated they want the venture to at least break even for county coffers.