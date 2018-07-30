The Alameda County Sheriff's Office has accepted 286 inmates who had to be evacuated from Lake County, which has been devastated by a wildfire.
Sheriff's officials said their deputies and deputies from the Lake County Sheriff's Office "worked throughout the night to safely transfer the inmates to our Santa Rita Jail" in Dublin.
"This was a seamless transfer and the inmates are safe at our jail," sheriff's officials said. "We will continue to do our part to support California communities suffering from devastating wildfires."
Sheriff's officials said, "As we have seen, Lake County and other northern counties have been devastated and are hurting. It is our job to help them during this tragic time."
Sheriff's officials commended Lake County sheriff's deputies "who continued to work despite their own homes and families being threatened."