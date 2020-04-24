Lake County joins Mendocino, Napa counties easing stay-at-home restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lake County joined Mendocino and Napa counties Thursday loosening stay-at-home orders meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Because the anticipated surge of COVID-19 cases hasn't materialized, Lake County officials said in a prepared statement they area easing some of the restrictions that limited social and business activity in the community.

The updated directive went into effect Thursday afternoon, and allows recreation in some public areas and certain businesses to reopen.

Golf courses can open "in a limited way," and residents can now hike and jog at parks that are open. Canoeing, kayaking and other paddle-propelled, hand-launched watercraft are also allowed in the lake -- except for sailboats.

Pet grooming businesses can reopen, and real estate transactions are allowed to take place, though they must be done as much as possible virtually.

Lake County said that while there has been "public interest," hair salons and firms performing other cosmetology services still are not permitted to operate, under Gov. Gavin Newsom's directive.